Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Community Impact Partnership with Bank of America

"We're proud to welcome Bank of America to the Timbers family, and together we are committed to making meaningful impact in our community," said Heather Davis, CEO of the Portland Timbers. "Bank of America's investment goes beyond the Timbers; it's an investment in the city of Portland. This partnership will provide valuable resources and opportunities for youth in sports, local small businesses, public schools and more."

Bank of America, one of the world's leading financial institutions, will be featured prominently on the Timbers' home and away kits beginning in 2026, marking the first time it has been featured on a professional sports jersey. This partnership is part of Bank of America's broader, ongoing commitment to supporting communities through soccer. Bank of America is also an official sponsor for FIFA World Cup 26 and U.S. Soccer.

"The Timbers are a tremendous asset to Portland, and this partnership is an opportunity to strengthen ties in the community and create meaningful economic impact across the region," said Roger Hinshaw, Bank of America Oregon and Southwest Washington president. "Our collaboration goes well beyond the pitch, as we build programs that create greater access for youth to experience soccer and deliver lasting benefits throughout the community."

The partnership introduces Bank of America's Soccer with Us to the Portland community. The initiative aims to make soccer more inclusive and accessible, and will extend this national platform across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Soccer with Us is designed to remove barriers to play and promote equity through grassroots investments in the community. The program will be activated locally through a series of youth-centric efforts, including free camps, equipment donations and infrastructure improvements:

The partnership includes the development of "Community Futsal Courts," with plans to build and or resurface 10 futsal courts over the course of the partnership in Portland and underserved communities throughout Oregon. The initiative will provide new goals, nets, and soccer equipment to enhance safe and inclusive spaces for play.

with plans to build and or resurface 10 futsal courts over the course of the partnership in Portland and underserved communities throughout Oregon. The initiative will provide new goals, nets, and soccer equipment to enhance safe and inclusive spaces for play. The "Camps for All" program will offer 50 free youth soccer camps at Providence Park and select community locations, engaging 5,000 young athletes across the region. 250 scholarships to PTFC Camps will be awarded, resulting in 750,000 minutes of youth soccer exposure.

program will offer 50 free youth soccer camps at Providence Park and select community locations, engaging 5,000 young athletes across the region. 250 scholarships to PTFC Camps will be awarded, resulting in 750,000 minutes of youth soccer exposure. Through the "Equipped to Play" initiative, the Timbers and Bank of America will donate $200,000 worth of soccer equipment to local schools and community groups. The effort will support 1,000 youth, including Special Olympics athletes, providing them with essential gear such as jerseys, balls, socks, backpacks, and ball bags.

Additionally, Bank of America is committed to strengthening economic opportunities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, and will invest in the city through a program aimed at supporting local small businesses with the following initiatives:

Through "First Match Access Pass," the Timbers and Bank of America will provide 100 tickets per game to individuals who have never been to a match, with the intention of introducing low-income families, local youth organizations, and new residents to the Portland Timbers community.

the Timbers and Bank of America will provide 100 tickets per game to individuals who have never been to a match, with the intention of introducing low-income families, local youth organizations, and new residents to the Portland Timbers community. As part of the "Small Business of the Game" platform, Bank of America will select 50 local small businesses over the course of the partnership to promote at home Timbers games, and each will receive a $5,000 grant.

platform, Bank of America will select 50 local small businesses over the course of the partnership to promote at home Timbers games, and each will receive a $5,000 grant. "Game Changers of Tomorrow" will identify 20 students over the course of the partnership who demonstrate exceptional promise to be given a VIP experience at a Timbers match and receive an educational grant for making a difference in their school or community.

will identify 20 students over the course of the partnership who demonstrate exceptional promise to be given a VIP experience at a Timbers match and receive an educational grant for making a difference in their school or community. Bank of America will annually host the "Small Business Summit" at Providence Park, welcoming over 100 local businesses to attend and benefit from workshops, panels and keynote speakers, networking and more.

at Providence Park, welcoming over 100 local businesses to attend and benefit from workshops, panels and keynote speakers, networking and more. As a co-presenting partner of "Stand Together," Bank of America will support the club's annual week-long community initiative, serving non-profit projects and in-person volunteer opportunities across Portland.

The club partnered with Elevate to secure the jersey partnership with Bank of America.

A partner of the club since 2014, Tillamook will transition its representation on Portland's jerseys to the sleeve patch after two years of being displayed on the front.

"Tillamook has been an incredible partner of the club, and we're excited to continue our relationship for years to come," Davis said. "Their move to the sleeve patch reflects their enduring support of the club and shared commitment to our community."

The Oregon-based, farmer-owned dairy cooperative will continue its support of the club's community programs, partnering with Stand Together, PTFC Camps, and activating other local youth initiatives.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Portland Timbers — a team that shares our deep Oregon roots and commitment to community, and excellence. As fellow champions of the Pacific Northwest, we're grateful for the opportunity to keep celebrating what makes this region so special, both on the field and at the table." Kate Boltin, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Tillamook shared.

