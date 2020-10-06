Portland Trail Blazers Selects Qualtrics CustomerXM to Deliver Exceptional Fan Experiences

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that the Portland Trail Blazers has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM to optimize the fan experience. By leveraging Qualtrics, the Trail Blazers will be able to proactively identify any issues across the entire customer journey and enable their organization to quickly eliminate any experience gaps.

"The Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter have a customer-first focus; we make sure our customers create lasting memories through the power of sports and entertainment and are ready to act should any experience go wrong," said Matthew Gardner, Director of Customer Experience & Advertising, Portland Trail Blazers. "Qualtrics CustomerXM will help ensure our customers' experience is top notch and that we're able to respond to any question or issue promptly."

"With customer experiences constantly shifting and changing, organizations need to be ready to act in a moment's notice. That is why Qualtrics CustomerXM was purpose-built to surface insights and prioritize actions based on business impact - all on top of our iQ engine that analyzes structured and unstructured data from an organization's key stakeholders," said Brian Stucki, EVP and GM of CustomerXM, Qualtrics. "We look forward to working with the Trail Blazers to deliver even more exceptional customer experiences."

CustomerXM allows companies to predict, deliver, measure, and respond specifically to customer needs, in order to improve the customer experience and impact key business outcomes such as customer lifetime value, acquisition, and retention. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/customer-experience/ .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

