Portland Wheelers to Celebrate Community and Health at Inaugural Biking is For EveryBODY Festival

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Wheelers is pleased to invite the community to a free event, with presenting sponsor Martin's Point Health Care, taking place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Back Bay field, Portland, Maine.

Portland Wheelers, a Portland-based community organization dedicated to creating social connection and joy through accessible outdoor biking experiences for people unable to ride independently, is hosting its inaugural Biking is for EveryBODY festival on Sunday, August 23.

Biking is for EveryBODY Festival Information.

This free, family-friendly festival is open to all and will feature a bike parade, bike show, adaptive trike and outdoor equipment demos, makers market, food trucks, and more! Plus, attendees will also have a chance to win a Trek FX 1 GEN 4 bike from CycleMania. To enter the free bike giveaway, register at the festival link. No registration is required to attend the festival, and attendance is free for all thanks to our collaboration with presenting sponsor, Martin's Point Health Care.

Join us in celebration of the joy and health benefits of being outdoors, the camaraderie of biking, and the warmth of our community.

Where: Back Cove, Portland Maine

When: August 23, 10 am – 2 pm

About Portland Wheelers: A non-profit organization in Portland, ME, Portland Wheelers provides adapted bike rides to people unable to ride a bike by themselves, providing social connection and joy through accessible outdoor biking experiences.

About Maritn's Point Health Care: Martin's Point Health Care is a not-for-profit organization based in Portland, Maine, providing primary and specialty care at their Health Care Centers in Southern Maine and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. They also offer Medicare Advantage plans throughout Maine and TRICARE Prime health plans serving military retirees and the families of active-duty military in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Through their extensive community outreach programs, Martin's Point is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

SOURCE Martin's Point Health Care