Portmag Launches Portable Charger 'Powerbank,' Steps Up Global Market Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portmag, a charging accessories manufacturer, has launched its private brand (PB) portable charger, Powerbank, accelerating its push into overseas markets including China, Southeast Asia, Russia, and Japan.

As a manufacturer specializing in charging accessories, Portmag is expanding its global network through a partnership with marketing firm Bizrup. Its proprietary brand Powerbank features a magnetic pin array and magnetic terminal system, enabling convenient and powerful charging. The product is compatible with Portmag's existing charging cable, the Spider Jack Absolute, and is designed to attach and detach magnetically. This structure helps prevent terminal damage even if the battery is dropped due to strong external impact.

A Portmag official stated, "We have established a local branch in China and signed a contract with Bizrup, a marketing company with established infrastructure, to build a local sales network." The official added, "As our products are currently manufactured under OEM arrangements in China, we have a competitive advantage in exporting to the Chinese market, and we plan to further strengthen our brand presence locally."

