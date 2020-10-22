Portman Partners Elevates Dave Pye To Chairman

"Digital infrastructure growth is outpacing almost every industry. Bringing in top talent matters now more than ever" Tweet this

Pye has worked in the recruitment industry for more than 25 years serving as a board member and advisor to recruitment companies who desire to scale their businesses both nationally and internationally. His leadership expertise enabled clients to achieve MBOs, open new offices around the globe and reshape executive teams while creating new products and services. Pye is also the co-founder and current director at Jump Advisory Group, a firm specializing in working with founders of high growth staffing solutions businesses.

"This is a significant moment in the relatively short history of our firm and I'm excited about what the future holds," says Hannaford. "Dave brings a wealth of success and strategic vision to our organization that will be critical to our ability to scale and meet the growing global demand for leadership talent in the accelerating world of digital infrastructure."

"Digital infrastructure business growth is outpacing almost every other industry. Identifying and bringing in top talent matters now more than ever and it is an honour to take on this new role during such a dynamic period in the evolution of the sector," says Pye.

Portman's plans for the future include expansion of its strategic advisory services and continued excellence sourcing senior talent to meet the demands of digital infrastructure industry clients who need diverse, experienced executives to move their businesses forward faster.

Founded in 2018 by industry veteran and Data Center People founder, Peter Hannaford, UK based Portman Partners is a strategic advisory consultancy and the leading executive search firm working exclusively in the digital infrastructure sector. Portman works with clients to identify and place the senior level talent needed to execute value driven strategies in the new, accelerating digital economy covering EMEA, APAC and North America. For further information, visit www.portmanpartners.com

