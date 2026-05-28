PORTMAN SQUARE GROUP NAMES BRAD FERNANDEZ MANAGING DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Former BP vice president and CIA operations officer brings deep experience in intelligence, geopolitical risk, and complex operating environments

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portman Square Group announced that Brad Fernandez has joined the firm as Managing Director of Operations, strengthening PSG's ability to help clients navigate high-stakes business, security, reputational, and geopolitical challenges.

Fernandez brings a mix of private-sector leadership and field-tested intelligence experience. Over 14 years at BP, he built and led a global intelligence capability that supported major transactions, helped the company operate in some of the world's toughest political and security environments, and guided leaders through cross-border risks, sensitive transactions, internal threats, and market-entry challenges.

Fernandez will help lead PSG's business intelligence, investigations, strategic advisory, and crisis response work. Post this

Fernandez will help lead PSG operations and support continued growth across the company's business intelligence, investigations, cybersecurity, strategic advisory, and crisis response work.

"Brad is an excellent addition to PSG. He's spent his career helping leaders make consequential decisions in complicated environments," said Mike Baker, CEO of Portman Square Group. "He has worked both sides of the information equation. He knows how to identify, prioritize, and obtain intel, and use it to identify opportunities, minimize corporate risk, and develop strategies for future growth. He knows the value of intelligence and having a proactive, strategic information collection capability."

Most recently, Fernandez served as BP's Vice President of Intelligence & International Advisory. His remit included international security affairs, commercial diplomacy, global political risk, business intelligence, strategic cyber intelligence, and insider risk. He advised BP's executive team, global heads of M&A and business development, regional and country leadership, trading and shipping teams, compliance and legal functions, and security leaders.

Fernandez joined BP in 2012 to create the company's Business Intelligence function, building a capability centered on human-source intelligence and close partnerships with third-party providers to generate privileged commercial insights for deal teams.

Fernandez had served as an Operations Officer in the Central Intelligence Agency's Directorate of Operations, with multiple posts across the Middle East.

"Brad has done this work where the stakes are real," Baker said. "He's helped organizations enter difficult markets, protect people and assets, assess political and security exposure, and solve hard problems with discretion."

"PSG has built a strong team and reputation by helping clients handle complexity with clarity and discipline," Fernandez said. "I'm excited to join a firm that understands how intelligence, communications, and strategic advice come together when clients are under pressure."

About Portman Square Group

Portman Square Group is a full-service business intelligence and strategic communications firm, helping clients navigate complex business, legal, reputational, and operational challenges through corporate intelligence, risk management, investigative, cybersecurity, and communications support.

Media Contact: Emily Baker, (202) 744-7567

SOURCE Portman Square Group