Portnox Appoints Industry Veteran Kristen Knight to Lead New Global Channel Partner Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a leader in universal zero trust security solutions, today announced the formal launch of its new global channel partner program. The program will be led by newly appointed Vice President of Channel Sales, Kristen Knight, a seasoned cybersecurity executive with a proven track record of scaling channel ecosystems at market-leading security firms.

The Portnox channel program comes at a critical inflection point for enterprise security, as organizations accelerate digital transformations—cloud migration, AI deployment, hybrid work, and more—creating attack surfaces that expand faster than traditional security can adapt. While Portnox already boasts more than 100 active reseller agreements worldwide, this formal program introduces a structured framework designed to empower and incentivize leading resellers, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to accelerate their customer's passwordless and Zero Trust evolution.

Kristen Knight joins Portnox with extensive experience in the IT security sector, having held senior leadership roles at well-established security companies, including Barracuda and Mimecast. Knight is tasked with expanding the company's footprint across the U.S. and international markets, bringing the company's cloud-native NAC and ZTNA solutions to a wider network of partners.

"I am thrilled to join at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Kristen Knight, VP of Channel Sales at Portnox. "Having spent years in the legacy security space, I recognize the immense value Portnox brings for enterprises by reducing attack surfaces, realizing secure access at scale, and redefining what's possible with zero trust. Our new program is built on the philosophy of 'hands-on enablement'—we aren't just giving partners a portal; we are providing the personal training, generous incentives, and technical support they need to deliver immediate value to their customers."

Key features of the Portnox Partner Program include:

Strategic Positioning & Differentiation: Partners gain access to independently validated business outcomes and industry research that translate technical capabilities into board-level conversations about measurable security value.

Partners gain access to independently validated business outcomes and industry research that translate technical capabilities into board-level conversations about measurable security value. Incentives & High Margins: Competitive ARR streams and protection through a simple, clear deal registration process.

Competitive ARR streams and protection through a simple, clear deal registration process. Comprehensive Training: Customizable sales and technical enablement to ensure partners are fully supported on the Portnox Cloud platform.

Customizable sales and technical enablement to ensure partners are fully supported on the Portnox Cloud platform. Hands-On Partner Enablement: Dedicated channel support, including structured onboarding and collaborative go-to-market resources."

Dedicated channel support, including structured onboarding and collaborative go-to-market resources." Simple Deployment: A 100% SaaS approach that allows partners to deploy across customer bases faster, and without on-premises hardware.

"Organizations are facing a false tradeoff: move fast with digital transformation and accept credential-based risk, or slow down for security reasons," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "Portnox eliminates that tradeoff. With Kristen leading our channel strategy, we're empowering partners to become the team that enables strategic initiatives without compromise. Our partners deliver demonstrably more secure outcomes and measurably faster results with independently validated ROI. That's security you can prove, not just promise."

Organizations interested in joining the Portnox partner ecosystem can learn more by visiting the Portnox Partner Portal, exploring specific tracks for Managed Services, or sending a note to [email protected].

About Portnox

Portnox eliminates enterprise attack surface through passwordless, universal zero trust. By removing credentials entirely—the vulnerability behind the majority of breaches—Portnox enables organizations to reduce attack surface, realize secure access across all users and resources, and redefine zero trust with continuous verification that truly works at enterprise scale. Portnox's award-winning platform is used globally to accelerate digital transformation without accepting unacceptable risk. For more information, visit www.portnox.com.

SOURCE Portnox