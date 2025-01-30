Portnox Awarded 2024 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award

Portnox Honored for Offering Exceptional Unified Access Control Solutions that Fortify Zero Trust Security Strategies

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox , a leading provider of cloud-native, zero trust access control solutions, announced today that TMC has named Portnox as a 2024 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence winner.

The award recognizes the leaders and pioneers in the industry with the best and the brightest providers, offering the most innovative, effective solutions leveraging zero trust principles and strategies. Judged by the editors of TMCnet, each winner submitted a thorough application, nominating the selected solution.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by TMCnet for our commitment to advancing zero trust security solutions," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "This award underscores our mission to make zero trust accessible and manageable for organizations of all sizes. With the Portnox Cloud, we've focused on delivering a solution that is not only effective and innovative but also simple to deploy and maintain, empowering IT teams to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated access-related security threats without unnecessary complexity."

The Portnox Cloud delivers the best value in cyber security today, enabling companies to enforce passwordless zero trust security through unified access control, risk mitigation, and compliance enforcement across their entire IT environment - no matter how distributed or complex it may be. But that's not all – easy deployment and scalability paired with no maintenance make Portnox headache-free, freeing up your IT security team to tackle other priorities.

The Portnox Cloud supports several key tenants of zero trust:

Unified: Control access to your network, applications, and infrastructure - all under one roof.

Cloud-Native: The Portnox Cloud is fully cloud-native, making it easy to scale and manage with no on-prem components.

Vendor Agnostic: Apply access controls across any networking hardware or applications in use.

Maintenance-Free: Never lose sleep over upgrades, patches, or costly maintenance ever again.

"It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The award recognizes solutions providers championing the 'Trust nothing, verify everything' mantra of a Zero Trust approach to security at a time when businesses are facing more complex and frequent threats than ever. The TMCnet Team is thoroughly impressed and congratulates the recipients."

The 2024 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award winners were recognized on TMCnet news portal.

About Portnox

Portnox offers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the shift to zero trust. Hundreds of mid-market and enterprise companies have leveraged Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce powerful access, endpoint risk monitoring and remediation policies to strengthen their organizational security posture. By eliminating the need for any on-premises footprint common among traditional information security systems, Portnox allows companies – no matter their size, geo-distribution, or architecture – to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain these critical zero trust security policies with unprecedented ease.

