Portnox Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association to Enhance Cybersecurity Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox , a leading provider of cloud-native unified access control solutions, today announced it has been accepted to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of Microsoft premier security partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security products to provide intelligent, security solutions that work together to help protect Microsoft customers against cyber threats.

"Joining MISA marks a significant milestone in Portnox's journey," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "Collaborating with Microsoft enables us to integrate our innovative network access control technology with Microsoft Intune and a potential host of other robust security solutions from Microsoft. This synergy not only enhances our capability to offer superior protection against evolving cyber threats but also aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge security solutions."

As a MISA member, Portnox will collaborate closely with Microsoft security teams, gaining access to the latest security intelligence and insights. This enables Portnox to optimize its solutions for interoperability with Microsoft products, ensuring seamless and enhanced security for mutual customers.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Director of MISA. "Our members, like Portnox, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."

Portnox's membership in MISA is a testament to its dedication to cybersecurity excellence and its ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive zero-trust security solutions to meet the evolving security needs of businesses worldwide.

For more information about Portnox and its collaboration with Microsoft through MISA, visit www.portnox.com .

About Portnox

Portnox offers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the shift to zero trust. Hundreds of companies have leveraged Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce powerful access, endpoint risk monitoring and remediation policies to strengthen their organizational security posture. By eliminating the need for any on-premises footprint common among traditional information security systems, Portnox allows companies – no matter their size, geo-distribution, or architecture – to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain these critical zero trust security policies with unprecedented ease.

