Portola Hotel & Spa Announces Completion Of Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
Award-Winning Destination Confirms December 16, 2020 Reopening Date
MONTEREY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portola Hotel & Spa is pleased to announce both the re-opening of the hotel and the completion of a multi-million dollar room renovation. Recently honored with Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award as one of the Top Twenty-Five Hotels in Northern California, the Portola Hotel & Spa now offers newly renovated guestrooms, elevator landings, elevators, refreshed meeting space, and renovated bathrooms in the Presidential and Executive Floor Suites.
The 379 newly renovated and coastal inspired accommodations provide a safe and relaxing escape with modern, timeless interiors and upgraded amenities. Each guestroom features beautiful wall coverings and contemporary furniture, headboards with built-in lighting and USB outlets, ceiling fans, unique artwork, and enhanced lighting. Room enhancements were influenced by guest feedback, including double pane windows or sliding glass doors and air-conditioning to create the optimal accommodations for all guests.
"Renovating the guestrooms and suites ties into the hotel lobby and restaurant, Jacks Monterey's revitalized look. Evoking the breathtaking tones and color palette of the coastline throughout the hotel provides a relaxing oasis for our guests to escape to after exploring Monterey," stated Janine Chicourrat, Managing Director, Portola Hotel & Spa.
The guestroom design created by RoseBernard Studio, recalls the Hispanic roots of Monterey by incorporating the palettes and patterns of the region's earliest settlers. RoseBernard Studio's design honors the coastal city's history, simultaneously elevating the property to meet sophisticated travelers' needs and expectations today.
"Our studio loved the collaboration and shared passion we had with our client for the property. Telling unique stories through design, connecting the guest with the beauty and rich history of Monterey was the goal for the project," stated Rob Polacek, Partner + Creative Director, RoseBernard Studio.
ABOUT ROSEBERNARD STUDIO
RoseBerand is known for their emphasis on collaboration resulting in consistently strong concepts that span every guest touchpoint and create a narrative that respects locality. Their work spans from restaurants to hotels and exclusive lounges around the world. By taking a holistic perspective on every project and using creative abilities paired with pragmatism, RoseBernard delivers market-specific, cost-effective, and unique solutions. With a passion for innovative and financially responsible solutions, their multidisciplinary studio works diligently to achieve clients and guests' goals to deliver the highest quality of design.
ABOUT PORTOLA HOTEL & SPA
AAA Four Diamond, Portola Hotel & Spa in Monterey, CA was one of the first U.S. Green Building Council LEED® Certified hotels on California's Central Coast. The full-service hotel offers guests a coastal inspired escape, with newly renovated guest rooms and suites, and an unparalleled guest experience. Portola Hotel features 379 modern guestrooms with timeless interiors and upgraded amenities, ranging from 400 to 1,000 square feet. Home to the Monterey's original craft brewery, Peter B's Brewpub, The Club Room, Jacks Monterey, and Peet's Coffee. Portola boasts an award-winning 6,000 sq. ft. day spa, Spa on the Plaza offering beautifully appointed treatment rooms and service, and access to the hotel's fitness facilities, outdoor pool, and Jacuzzi.
