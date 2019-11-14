Portola Hotel & Spa Announces New Renovations And Property Additions

The new renovations include a complete remodel of the famed Central Coast hotel's 379 guest rooms. With interdisciplinary design and consulting company RoseBernard Studio leading the interior design, the newly reimagined guest rooms honor the coastal city's history, while simultaneously elevating the property to meet the needs and expectations of todays' sophisticated travelers.

The guest rooms will thoughtfully recall the Hispanic roots of Monterey, incorporating the palettes, architectural traditions and clothing patterns of The Californios, the region's earliest settlers, allowing guests to feel immersed in the past while still experiencing every modern necessity in the luxuriously reimagined rooms. Special touches include lighting that washes a colorful artistically designed wall covering above the bed to create a soothing experience in the evening hours. Thoughtfully placed multi-use plugs are set in convenient locations so guests can freely move around the room with their favorite devices.

The Portola's public spaces are also being updated, from the carpet and wall coverings in the meeting rooms to the replacement of the furniture in the elevator landings, which will mirror the recently completed lobby's relaxing design scheme. That design fuses inspiration from the coastal living of Monterey and the area's historic tapestry, creating a blended space of iconic history and modern elements.

The hotel plans to roll out the 11.2 million dollar renovations to all of the guest rooms, meeting rooms and elevator landings between now and the end of Spring of 2020. "The ongoing and future property renovations are part of our commitment to our guests, to offer an exceptional stay in one of the most beautiful coastal destinations in California," General Manager Janine Chicourrat stated.

Additionally, the hotel recently revitalized its outdoor space by adding Jacks Terrace, a new outdoor event space and pet-friendly terrace that invites travelers near and far to soak in the scenery. Outfitted with custom fire pits and a variety of seating options, the new terrace features four living walls, with three of the living walls alternating with bays of teak slat walls, designed to soften the property's hard stucco exterior. The northeast sprouting wall, in particular, rises 16 feet into the sky and spans 10 feet wide incorporating live plants and herbs that not only beautify the space, but also have a practical use by being included in a variety of seasonal dishes offered in the various restaurant's menus. The terrace is made complete by a custom iron trellis to differentiate the private dining space. The new outdoor dining patio offers a base for colorful drapery, heating and lighting to service large parties.

Jacks Terrace is serving up rich flavor profiles and sustainably conscious ingredients blended by Executive Chef, Danny Abbruzzese, and his culinary team. Jacks Terrace has become a destination all its own, allowing visitors to unplug and unwind against Portola's picturesque backdrop while enjoying Monterey's coastal breeze. The outdoor terrace is located just steps through the Jacks Monterey restaurant and hotel lobby exterior doors. An oasis draped in twinkling string lights, the new space extends outdoors from the renovated indoor coastal eatery and lobby, which recently earned the top award for Interior Design: Restaurant/Hospitality at the San Francisco Design Week Awards.

These renovations come after the completion of a 1.2 million dollar on premise Peet's Coffee ®, a full-service coffee bar enjoyed by both hotel guests and city passersby that offers beverages made from freshly roasted and selectively sourced beans. The Portola Hotel & Spa team operates Peet's Coffee® and offers unique grab and go items created by the hotels talented culinary team, in addition to the incredible seasonal coffees created by the highly touted Peet's Coffee ® family.

Renovations are expected to be completed by the Spring of 2020. For more information about the Portola Hotel & Spa, please visit www.portolahotel.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

For all media queries or requests, please contact:

Portola Hotel & Spa

Trisha Davis, Ballantines PR

trisha@ballantinespr.com

SOURCE Portola Hotel & Spa