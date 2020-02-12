Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (NASDAQ: PTLA) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, and provide a general business overview, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

Conference Call Details

The live conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET, can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765) 507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 6192918. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic conditions. The Company's first two commercialized products are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], marketed in Europe as Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa), and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban). The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hematologic cancers. Founded in 2003 in South San Francisco, California, Portola has operations in the United States and Europe.

SOURCE Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.®

Related Links

http://www.portola.com

