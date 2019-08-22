Portola Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: PTLA) today announced that the Company will participate in the following conferences in September.

Citi's 14 th Annual Biotech Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 , in Boston , MA. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this conference.



Annual Biotech Conference on , in , MA. The Company will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this conference. Morgan Stanley's 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 , at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY . The Company will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the conference, which will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Portola website (www.portola.com).

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic conditions. The Company's first two commercialized products are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], marketed in Europe as Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa), and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban). The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hematologic cancers. Founded in 2003 in South San Francisco, California, Portola has operations in the United States and Europe.

