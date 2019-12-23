Portola Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Corporate Update on January 14, 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (Nasdaq: PTLA) today announced that it will host an investor event to discuss expected corporate and product milestones in 2020. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 14, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) and will be simultaneously webcast.

Portola will provide updates on Andexxa® and Ondexxya® and its investigational hematologic compound, the oral SYK/JAK inhibitor cerdulatinib.

Webcast Details

To access the live investor webcast on Tuesday, January 14, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET), go to the investor section of the company's website at http://investors.portola.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic conditions. The Company's first two commercialized products are Andexxa® [coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo], marketed in Europe as Ondexxya® (andexanet alfa), and Bevyxxa® (betrixaban). The company also is advancing cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor being developed for the treatment of hematologic cancers. Founded in 2003 in South San Francisco, California, Portola has operations in the United States and Europe.

