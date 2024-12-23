Porton Pharma Solutions and Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical Form Strategic Partnership to Build a New Ecosystem for ADC Drug Development, Production, and Supply Chain

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, 2024, Porton Pharma Solutions (hereinafter referred to as "company" or "Porton") and Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Guilin Sanjin, hereinafter referred to as "Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical") formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Guilin, southern of China. This collaboration aims to carry out in-depth cooperation in the research, development, production, and supply chain integration of antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). Attendees at the signing ceremony included Mr. Ju Nianfeng, Chairman and General Manager of Porton Pharma Solutions, Mr. Zou Xun, Chairman of Guilin Sanjin, and Mr. Tan Kai, General Manager of Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical.

As a leading end-to-end integrated CDMO company in the industry, Porton Pharma Solutions boasts globally advanced technology platforms and extensive project delivery experience in small molecules, peptides and oligonucleotides, ADCs (including antibodies, payload-linkers, conjugation, and drug product filling), and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical, on the other hand, has unique advantages in the development of biological drugs such as monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and fusion proteins. By integrating resources, technical capabilities, and production capacities in the ADC drug field, the two companies will leverage supply chain resource sharing and complementary strengths to form a close cooperation mechanism. This partnership aims to establish a comprehensive one-stop service platform for ADC drugs, encompassing the entire process from bulk drug substances to finished products, from early-stage development to commercial production. By doing so, the collaboration seeks to shorten ADC drug development timelines, enhance service and delivery capabilities, and improve market competitiveness, providing global customers with more efficient and reliable one-stop CMC solutions for ADC drugs.

At the ceremony, Mr. Oliver (Nianfeng) Ju, Chairman and CEO of Porton Pharma Solutions, stated, "This strategic cooperation is of great significance, not only helping enhance the competitiveness of both businesses but also bringing more innovative achievements to the pharmaceutical industry. Moving forward, Porton will continue to leverage its ADC drug platform advantages, deepen cooperation with Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical, and work together to contribute to the advancement of the global pharmaceutical industry."

At the ceremony, Mr. Zou Xun, Chairman of Guilin Sanjin, remarked, "This partnership goes beyond deep business integration between the two companies; it is also aimed at promoting the development of ADC drugs."

Looking ahead, Porton Pharma Solutions and Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical will take Shanghai Waigaoqiao (Porton) and Shanghai Lingang (White Sail) as their bases to uphold the shared vision of enabling the public's early access to good medicines together, they will strive to create a globally impactful and sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem through technological innovation and business model innovation. By completing resource integration and improving overall efficiency, the two companies aim to jointly promote the rapid and healthy development of the global ADC pharmaceutical industry.

【Porton Pharma Solutions】

Founded in 2005, Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. is an internationally recognized pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in enabling our global clients to optimize drug development and manufacturing. We provide customer development and manufacturing services for small molecules, TIDES, biologics and conjugates (ADCs, AOCs, PDCs, RDCs, etc.) from pre-clinical to commercialization stages. As of June 30, 2024, we have a proven record for the delivery of more than 3500 projects and established cooperation with more than 1000 global clients. With our 4300+ skilled employees working across 20+ sites around the globe, Porton is committed to becoming the most open, innovative and reliable pharmaceutical service platform in the world and enabling the public's early access to good medicines.

【Porton Biologics and Conjugates CDMO Platform】

Porton Biologics and Conjugates CDMO Platform operates multiple R&D centers and GMP manufacturing sites in Shanghai, China, and New Jersey, USA respectively. It provides integrated, end-to-end CDMO solutions for global pharmaceutical companies and drug development institutions, covering all stages from preclinical development to commercial launch for biologics and conjugates. The platform offers a comprehensive range of services, including Payload-Linker preparation, conjugate drug developability research, cell line construction, upstream and downstream process development, conjugation process development, formulation development, analytical method development, GMP manufacturing of drug substance (DS) and drug product (DP) for biologics and conjugates, stability studies, clinical trial material production, and CMC services such as pharmaceutical documentation support for regulatory filings.

[Guilin Sanjin]

Guilin Sanjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the core enterprise of Sanjin Group, specializes in the R&D and production of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and natural medicines. As one of the earliest manufacturers of modern TCM formulations in China, Guilin Sanjin has been committed to reform and innovation since 1985. Leveraging technological advancement and scientific management, it has transformed from a small TCM workshop into a nationally renowned modern TCM enterprise, ranking among the top 50 in China's TCM industry.

The company has received numerous honors, including the National Outstanding Contribution Award for Enterprise Management, National Excellent Enterprise for Ideological and Political Work, National Civilized Unit, National Outstanding Enterprise in the TCM Industry, National Technology Innovation Demonstration Enterprise, National Intellectual Property Demonstration Enterprise, National Quality Benchmark, China Quality Award Nomination, and the "China Time-Honored Brand" designation.

[About Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical]

Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise focusing on antibody drug CDMO services, and it is dedicated to providing one-stop services for partners from sequence to IND, clinical sample production to BLA and commercial production of antibody drugs.

Dragon Sail Pharmaceutical has built China's first cross-contamination-free antibody production facility in Lin-gang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, with a total investment of RMB 690 million. The facility boasts a maximum drug substance production capacity of 12,000L, adheres to cGMP standards for China, the US, and Europe, and has passed EU QP audits.

Its unique NONCROS® cross-contamination-free antibody production platform supports compliant multi-product production lines with high operational efficiency and significant cost advantages. The company has established partnerships with over 100 biopharmaceutical companies worldwide, successfully delivering over 50 antibody protein projects, advancing 3 BLA projects, and is expected to achieve commercial project filings by the end of 2025.

