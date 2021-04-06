PortoVino Wine Purse Acquires The Swankey Beverage Tote Bag, The Perfect, Bigger Size, Addition to Their Collection of Convenient and Fashionable Wine Purses

PortoVino, the Wine Lover's go-to purse brand, allows you to discreetly store and pour up to 2 bottles of wine, or your favorite drink "on the go", and the new addition to the collection, now brings even more to the table. The Swankey Tote, or as we like to call it, the Supersized PortoVino, not only allows you to fill up the included beverage pouch with up to 4 bottles of wine or 3L of any beverage hot or cold, but you can also insert and 3L boxed wine pouch in it. This new Swankey is designed with a built-in cooler, so you can fill it up with a 6 pack of cans and all of your picnic items. It is essentially your everyday bag with a stealthy cooler attached all while adding a stylish pop of color to your outfit and making life much easier. You can bring the Swankey Tote bag with you to all kinds of events, filling it up with water for hot days, mixed drinks for festivals, or cold brew for busy moms on the go.

Much like the PortoVino, The Swankey Tote is your everyday bag but unlike your average everyday bag, it has a secret, zippered, and insulated compartment for the wine pouch that is separate from the actual bag. The Swankey's compartment is deigned like its own cooler and is big enough to store the 3-liter capacity beverage pouch that is included with each tote, or you can easily replace it with any of the smaller 750ml or 1.5L beverage pouches that PortoVino offers and have extra room for any snacks you'd like to keep cool. The Swankey can dub as a cooler for anything you would like to keep cold or hot. The value is unbeatable, and just like the rest of the PortoVino Wine purse collections, the Swankey Tote also includes a flap that covers the pouring spouts, as well as interior pockets that can hold your phone, keys, and your mask while you take a quick sip.

Not only will you now be able to choose whether you want a more formal leather purse or a fun and colorful one with an assortment of different patterns to choose from, but you will also be able to choose by capacity. PortoVino allows you to choose between 1 bottle or 2 bottle pouches, and now with the amount of space in the Swankey Tote you'll have enough wine to provide for all of your friends. Whether you decide to utilize the function of taking your wine on the go or using them as your favorite fashion accessory for everyday use, you will always create a buzz, so pick your poison and be ready to be everyone's official favorite friend.

The PortoVino purse, which notably stores and pours up to 2 bottles of wine from a secret insulated compartment, is making fast strides in the fashion industry. Since their 2017 launch, their collection has more than tripled with fashion accessories ranging from their classic vegan leather wine bags to their trendy messenger bags, to their insanely popular Double Pour Tuscany totes. There is truly something available for everyone's personal style esthetic.

PortoVino is also socially conscious, and since 2016 has partnered with Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) organization. FMSC is a Christian based non-profit organization that coordinates the packaging and distribution of food to people in developing nations. Since 1987, it has reached out to more than 70 countries. For every PortoVino purse purchased, one meal is donated to Feed My Starving Children.

