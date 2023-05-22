Portrades Brings Forward a 'Safe Mode' for Easy Order Cancellation

Portrades

22 May, 2023, 06:15 ET

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial trading has gained widespread popularity thanks to the vast range of opportunities it presents. However, amidst increasing competition, traders are actively seeking enhanced services and tools to improve their outcomes. In response to the evolving demands of these participants, Portrades, a prominent broker, has introduced an innovative Safe Mode that enables order cancellation at any given moment. By implementing this upgrade, the broker aims to establish a fluid trading environment, fostering effortless interaction between traders and the financial markets.

"At Portrades, we understand the ever-changing nature of the trading realm, which constantly morphs with novel trends and technologies," stated Ryan Blomenstern, Portrades Spokesperson. "To keep our trading system in line with the shifting dynamics, we now introduce Safe Mode, an ingenious feature aimed at empowering traders and streamlining their trading journey. With this tool, participants will be able to effortlessly cancel orders at any time and exercise even more authority over their trading strategies."

A gateway to secure and seamless trading

Portrades is a reliable trading platform enriched with diverse financial assets, comprehensive educational material, advanced tools, and promotional offers. The broker stands out with its fast withdrawal facility, multi-channel customer support, and convenient features tailored to competitive conditions.

"Our foremost focus has always been to extend personalized services to our clients, for an effortless trading experience," added Blomenstern. "From our robust trading platforms to all-encompassing analysis tools and diverse tradable assets, we facilitate our members with any resource they require to make informed decisions. And for the coming period also, we believe in incessantly enhancing our services so that our clients have access to the latest advancements and prospects within the financial domain."

About Portrades

Portrades is a professional brokerage service accommodating some of the best trading facilities and financial products. The brand enlists more than 400 assets, allowing its clients to access several markets, from forex and stocks to cryptocurrencies. The broker also furnishes a proprietary trading platform, both in web and mobile-based versions, as well as the leading MT4 terminal to support seamless trading. Moreover, the trading company integrates five account types, ranging from Basic to Diamond, to cover the requirements of all kinds of traders. All in all, Portrades assimilates top-of-the-line tools, powerful security, promotional offers, and other valuable resources to cultivate a productive and systemic trading sphere.

SOURCE Portrades

