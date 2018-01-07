Portrait Displays to Provide Auto Calibration for 2018 LG OLED and SUPER UHD TVs

Because all 2018 LG OLED and SUPER UHD TVs allow direct CalMAN access to internal look-up tables (1D and 3D LUTs), the color accuracy can be so precise that the TVs can now match the video accuracy of professional reference monitors.

"The LG TVs with CalMAN AutoCal blur the distinction between the professional reference monitor and the consumer television," said Martin Fishman, Co-CEO of Portrait Displays.

"Of significance, you can sit at home and see exactly what the director of the movie was intending," Fishman said.

"The addition of the world's leading auto calibration software from Portrait Displays to our 2018 LG OLED and SUPER UHD TV models will greatly streamline the process for professional calibrators and ensure that consumers will be able to enjoy the full potential of their LG OLED or SUPER UHD television," said Neil Robinson, LG's Director of Technology Partnerships.

Portrait Displays is the world leading vendor of video calibration software. Portrait's CalMAN software is the video calibration solution chosen by nearly every professional video calibrator, and by most end users in broadcast, production, and post-production, as well as the most popular solution for home video enthusiasts.

Auto calibration transforms a task that could require an hour or greater by a trained professional into one that can be performed in minutes, increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the calibration.

"You simply connect CalMAN on your computer to the LG television using Wi-Fi or Ethernet, and then let CalMAN's AutoCal make your picture perfect," Fishman said.

LG is the first manufacturer to allow CalMAN direct access to the underlying hardware look-up tables in the television. This allows for increased calibration flexibility and is not limited to the adjustment ranges of manual on screen calibration controls. They are also the first televisions to offer three-dimensional look-up tables (3D LUTs) as one of the CalMAN accessible tables. 3D LUTs allow correction of minute color variances. 3D LUT correction has long been the "gold standard" for video accuracy among video industry professionals.

"When you need a display to be extremely accurate, the usual solution is to add a 3D LUT box to the video chain," said Portrait's Technical Liaison Tyler Pruitt. "The 3D LUT box corrects minor nonlinearities that the display's controls alone won't correct," Pruitt explained. Image processors with 3D LUTs cost from hundreds to thousands of dollars, and are employed by home theater videophiles as well as studio industry professionals.

"With the 2018 LG premium televisions, the 3D LUTs are inside the television and available to CalMAN. This eliminates the need for an external LUT box," Pruitt said.

The CalMAN AutoCal by SpectraCal capability on the 2018 LG TVs extends across the LG premium television product line, and is available not only for standard dynamic range (SDR) but also for all three varieties of high dynamic range (HDR): HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

The auto calibration solution under development for LG by Portrait is scheduled to ship at the same time the 2018 line of LG televisions is released.

More information about CalMAN's AutoCal for LG can be found at calman.spectracal.com. To learn more about LG's 2018 LG OLED and LG SUPER UHD TVs, visit lg.com.

About Portrait Displays

Portrait Displays, Inc., since 1993, is a leading application software provider (ASP) for PC, smartphone, and tablet displays. The Portrait Displays team now includes SpectraCal, the world's leading provider of video display calibration software. The combined companies offer value-added, feature-rich solutions to both OEM display manufacturers and end users seeking improved accuracy and manageability of their displays.

Portrait Displays, an Intel Capital Portfolio company, is a private corporation with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, USA with representatives in Europe, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

CalMAN, SpectraCal, and Portrait Displays are registered trademarks of Portrait Displays, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective holders. All rights reserved.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portrait-displays-to-provide-auto-calibration-for-2018-lg-oled-and-super-uhd-tvs-300577373.html

SOURCE Portrait Displays, Inc.