Ports & Terminal Operations Market: Forecast of Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 2.19% & Market Size has the Potential to grow by USD 4.64 bn

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download a FREE Sample Report in one click!

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of containerization.

The ports and terminal operations market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the automation of port operations as one of the prime reasons driving the ports and terminal operations market growth during the next few years. However, managing congestion risk, greater operational complexity, and liner industry consolidation may impede market growth. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Buy Ports and Terminal Operations Market Now!

The ports and terminal operations market covers the following areas:

Ports And Terminal Operations Market Sizing

Ports And Terminal Operations Market Forecast

Ports And Terminal Operations Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

APM Terminals

China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd.

COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd.

DP World

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)

Ports America Inc.

PSA International Pte. Ltd.

SAAM

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Report -The food and beverage cold chain logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 69.69 billion and record a CAGR of 10.37% during 2021-2025. Download a free report now!

Cold Chain Market Report -The cold chain market size is expected to grow by USD 256.58 billion and record a CAGR of 16.92% during 2021-2025. Download a free report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size

Market outlook: Forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Stevedoring - Market size and forecast

Cargo and handling transportation - Market size and forecast

Others - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast

Europe - Market size and forecast

- Market size and forecast North America - Market size and forecast

- Market size and forecast MEA - Market size and forecast

South America - Market size and forecast

- Market size and forecast Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APM Terminals

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd.

COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd.

DP World

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)

Ports America Inc.

PSA International Pte. Ltd.

SAAM

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio