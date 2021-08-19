Ports & Terminal Operations Market: Forecast of Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 2.19% & Market Size has the Potential to grow by USD 4.64 bn
Aug 19, 2021, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio forecasts the ports and terminal operations market to grow by USD 4.64 bn, at over 2% during 2020-2024. The ports and terminal operations market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download a FREE Sample Report in one click!
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of containerization.
The ports and terminal operations market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the automation of port operations as one of the prime reasons driving the ports and terminal operations market growth during the next few years. However, managing congestion risk, greater operational complexity, and liner industry consolidation may impede market growth. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Buy Ports and Terminal Operations Market Now!
The ports and terminal operations market covers the following areas:
- Ports And Terminal Operations Market Sizing
- Ports And Terminal Operations Market Forecast
- Ports And Terminal Operations Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- APM Terminals
- China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd.
- COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd.
- DP World
- EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hutchison Port Holdings Trust
- International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)
- Ports America Inc.
- PSA International Pte. Ltd.
- SAAM
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Report -The food and beverage cold chain logistics market size is expected to grow by USD 69.69 billion and record a CAGR of 10.37% during 2021-2025. Download a free report now!
Cold Chain Market Report -The cold chain market size is expected to grow by USD 256.58 billion and record a CAGR of 16.92% during 2021-2025. Download a free report now!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size
- Market outlook: Forecast
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Stevedoring - Market size and forecast
- Cargo and handling transportation - Market size and forecast
- Others - Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast
- Europe - Market size and forecast
- North America - Market size and forecast
- MEA - Market size and forecast
- South America - Market size and forecast
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- APM Terminals
- China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd.
- COSCO SHIPPING LINES Co. Ltd.
- DP World
- EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Hutchison Port Holdings Trust
- International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)
- Ports America Inc.
- PSA International Pte. Ltd.
- SAAM
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article