PORTS AMERICA SELECTS GEP AI-DRIVEN SOFTWARE TO TRANSFORM PROCUREMENT OPERATIONS

Leading U.S. marine terminal operator deploys GEP's AI-driven procurement platform to bring spend intelligence and control across a complex, nationwide operation

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Ports America, the leading U.S. marine terminal operator and stevedore, has selected GEP AI-driven procurement software for spend analysis to establish enterprise-wide spend visibility and build the foundation for a more data-driven procurement function.

Ports America operates across more than 70 locations and 33 ports in the United States and handles approximately 19 million TEUs annually. The company sought to address the challenge of limited visibility into enterprise spend across its geographically distributed operations. Prior to selecting GEP, procurement data at Ports America was fragmented across multiple sources, including non-PO invoices, P-Card transactions and travel and expense systems, limiting opportunities to increase spend under management and making it difficult to identify potential savings, consolidation and sourcing opportunities.

By deploying GEP AI-driven procurement software for spend analysis, Ports America will establish a unified spend intelligence foundation integrated with its disparate data sources, enabling procurement and operational leaders to gain visibility across all major spend categories. With GEP's AI-driven procurement software, Ports America will establish a scalable platform to support its future growth to:

Identify and quantify savings opportunities across its total spend

Bring greater transparency and control to a complex, nationwide operating environment

Enable strategic sourcing and supplier negotiations supported by reliable data

Uncover pricing inconsistencies

Equip site and production leaders with actionable insights to support better business decisions

