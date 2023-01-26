Ports and terminal operations market size to grow by USD 42,593.26 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ports and terminal operations market size is estimated to increase by USD 42,593.26 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global ports and terminal operations market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market 2023-2027

AP Moller Maersk AS - The company offers ports and terminals operations such as container terminal and reefer container services.

The company offers ports and terminals operations such as container terminal and reefer container services. China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd. - The company offers ports and terminal operations such as the construction of bonded warehouses and standard workshops for rental and provision of public logistics services in the park.

The company offers ports and terminal operations such as the construction of bonded warehouses and standard workshops for rental and provision of public logistics services in the park. COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd. - The company offers ports and terminal operations such as container services.

The company offers ports and terminal operations such as container services. DP World - The company offers ports and terminal operations such as BoxBay for increasing terminal handling speed.

Vendor landscape –

The global ports and terminal operations market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer ports and terminal operations in the market are AP Moller Maersk AS, APM Terminals, Asian Terminals Inc, China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd., COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH and Co. KGaA, Global Ports Investments plc, Gulftainer Co. Ltd., Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Klaipedos Smelte, Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd., Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, Terminal Investment Ltd. Sarl, Yilport Holding Inc., and Yusen Terminals LLC and others.

The global maritime information market is highly competitive, and vendors compete based on cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. To gain an edge over competitors, vendors should focus on key areas such as in-house manufacturing capabilities, product offerings, R&D investments, a global network, newer technologies, and a strong client base. Hence, established companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by developing advanced solutions to fulfill customers' needs.

Global ports and terminal operations market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global ports and terminal operations market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (food transportation, steel transportation, coal transportation, and others) and service type (stevedoring, cargo handling and transportation, and others).

The food transportation segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Ports are the most cost-effective method of transporting consumable items. Frozen storage and insulated shipment ensure that food products arrive at their destination in good condition. Some of the largest cargo ships can transport 740 million bananas in 15,000 containers on a single journey. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global ports and terminal operations market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global ports and terminal operations market.

APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , Korea, Singapore , Japan , and India are the key revenue contributors to the market in the region. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as an increase in participation of the private sector. About 75% of the total international trade in APAC is carried out by the sea. The rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) and the presence of low-cost countries in the region are driving the growth of the market

Global ports and terminal operations market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growth of containerization is driving market growth. The rise in the use of container transport has led to an increase in terminal activities in ports. Efficient and dedicated terminal operators are required to handle a large volume of container traffic. Container transport allows standardization, as all goods can be stored in a special container that ensures the safety of the goods. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Automation of port operations is a key trend in the market. Operators can increase productivity and reduce vessel downtime by implementing automation in port operations. Automated terminals ensure high performance throughout the day. Technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M) and IoT solutions are creating digital gateways to improve efficiency. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Managing congestion risk will challenge the market growth. The number of ships and ship traffic in ports has increased significantly. This can lead to delays in the arrival of ships due to quayside congestion. It also disrupts the operational efficiency of terminal operators, leading to high operating costs. Port congestion also adds immediate costs to the supply chain. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this ports and terminal operations market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ports and terminal operations market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ports and terminal operations market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ports and terminal operations market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ports and terminal operations market vendors

Ports and Terminal Operations Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42,593.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key countries China, Japan, Singapore, Greece, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, APM Terminals, Asian Terminals Inc, China Merchants Port Holdings Co.Ltd., COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., DP World, EUROKAI GmbH and Co. KGaA, Global Ports Investments plc, Gulftainer Co. Ltd., Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Klaipedos Smelte, Ports America Inc., PSA International Pte Ltd., PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III, Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd., Sociedad Matriz SAAM SA, Terminal Investment Ltd. Sarl, Yilport Holding Inc., and Yusen Terminals LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

