Portsmouth Seeks Public Input on Strategies to Decrease Poverty in the City

PORTSMOUTH, Va., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Portsmouth's Department of Planning has scheduled a public forum Thursday, June 21, 2018, from 6-8 p.m. at the Portsmouth Department of Social Services, 1701 High Street, to discuss poverty in Portsmouth. The city hired consultant Thomas P. Miller and Associates out of Indianapolis, Indiana, to conduct the study.

In addition to the public forum, there will be interviews with individual stakeholders to understand their views on the causes and conditions of poverty that are specific to the city of Portsmouth. These meetings will also seek to bring forth information about assets and gaps in services provided to the citizens of Portsmouth.

Citizens have been able to complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PovertyInput since June 6. Portsmouth citizens can also complete the survey on-site at the city's display table at the following event:

June 21 – Sunset Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. High Street Landing

The public forum is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bob Baldwin at 757-393-8836 or baldwinb@portsmouthva.gov.

