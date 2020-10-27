Portsmouth, VA, Announces Police Department Recruitment Initiative

PORTSMOUTH, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Right now, our country is looking for solutions on how to unite the community and its law enforcement agencies. The Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) is taking bold new steps to meet the challenges of recruiting and retaining the best and brightest Virginia has to offer.

Beginning November 2, the city will launch an aggressive marketing police recruitment campaign with outreach focused on local individuals while also reaching out to possible candidates around the region and the nation.

(PRNewsfoto/Portsmouth VA Police Department)

Upon being sworn in as a Portsmouth officer, applicants are eligible for a sign-on bonus. In addition, police employees who recommend/refer a candidate who becomes a sworn officer will be eligible for a one-time incentive bonus. "Portsmouth's Police Department is a small, family-based environment with a good solid foundation," said Michael Floriano, public safety recruiter based in the city's Human Resource Management Department. "Existing police officers and even city residents will be involved in this effort and may also receive bonuses for recruiting."

The police department is also working with information technology and a team of web designers to overhaul the department's website. It will improve our communication with recruits and the general public. "We are looking for men and women who reflect the values of the Portsmouth community, including selfless public service, integrity, teamwork, cooperation, and the ability to continue growing and improving," Floriano said.

The recruitment campaign will utilize a multi-media strategy, including implementing a more concerted effort on social media to tell stories that demonstrate the diversity in the types of work performed in law enforcement. The department's social media sites will be updated and used to reach out and maintain connections with interested individuals. Recruitment materials will also outline other employment benefits, including paid annual leave, paid holidays, retirement plans, and the opportunity for promotion after two years at the Portsmouth Police Department.

Over the next few weeks, the public will see billboards, television advertising, social media ads, and more. If you or someone you know is interested in working for the Portsmouth Police Department, reach out to our recruiter at [email protected]. Or, visit http://www.portsmouthpd.us/recruiting/ for more information.

CONTACT:

Victoria Vernedoe

Public Information Officer Portsmouth Police Department 757-393-8257 [email protected]

SOURCE Portsmouth VA Police Department