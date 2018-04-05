Portsmouth (VA) Department of Economic Development Rolls Out New Website Design

PORTSMOUTH, Va., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To coincide with the annual Portsmouth State of the City event, scheduled for Friday, April 6, the City of Portsmouth's Department of Economic Development will roll out its brand new website that same day. Business owners, prospective business owners and entrepreneurs big and small wanting to do business with the department will find an engaging, graphically exciting and interactive web presence.

Using an overarching theme of Access Portsmouth, the website has been organized to better connect the business community to all kinds of data including resources for small businesses, links to the Small Business Administration, Portsmouth demographics and tax structure. Users will also find business incentives, workforce development programs, Portsmouth's infrastructure and mobility and a business directory. The site was designed by the City's marketing agency ARENGEE of Virginia Beach in collaboration with the city's marketing and communications team. "This new website design provides more information in an easier and more user-friendly format," said Robert D. Moore, director of the Department of Economic Development. "It's bold, in-your-face and intuitive. I think our business partners will like what we've laid out for them."

The new website will guide users through the story of Portsmouth – not the civic lesson – but the story of a city that is embracing a bold new future. The City's community profile, a news release site, meeting and events calendar, information about Economic Development boards and commissions and a Twitter news feed complete the new design. Additionally, the site will boast a tiered property search feature with available sites for new or expanding businesses. Visit http://www.accessportsmouthva.com for the full experience.

