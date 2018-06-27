Portsmouth's Shaggin' on High Event Features the Embers

PORTSMOUTH, Va., June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portsmouth's second annual Shaggin' on High – a tribute and birthday observance of Portsmouth's Bill Deal, kicks the summer season into high gear Saturday, July 7, at 4 p.m. in Olde Towne on High Street, featuring a performance by legendary group The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, lead vocalist. The stage and temporary dance floor will be set up at the corner of High and Court streets near the Jimmy John's restaurant.

Celebrating their 60th anniversary, The Embers are widely considered a musical phenomenon having laid the groundwork for what has become known as beach music in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America, and every beach in between. The Embers consider the genre of beach music as "music with a memory" and have been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958. Craig Woolard has been in show business since the age of 14 and has performed for presidents, governors and other dignitaries including several North Carolina governors and former President Bill Clinton's inauguration. He has appeared on stage with dozens of famous musical artists including Gene Chandler, the Rolling Stones, Alabama, Percy Sledge, the Blues Brothers and Archie Bell. For the past 10 years, Woolard has co-hosted the acclaimed the Carolina Beach Music Awards (affectionately known as the CAMMYS) held each November at the Alabama Theatre in Myrtle Beach. He recently worked with Petty Enterprises producing a beach music CD to benefit Victory Junction, a camp for seriously ill children, as well as a TV program spotlighting the beach music genre.

Shaggin' on High continues the feel-good music theme with performances after the main event, featuring beach band music at the following restaurants:

· Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar – Soul Intent @ 7:30 p.m.

· Griff's Restaurant & Sports – D.J. @ 9 p.m.

The fun continues with Bill Deal specials at:

· Griff's Restaurant & Sports

· Still

· Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar

· Stella Wine Co.

Visit us online at www.PortsVaEvents.com for additional details on this event and all the Portsmouth happenings.

Contact: Sharon Riddick Hoggard, Marketing Manager, 757-393-5143, EXT 6265, hoggards@portsmouthva.gov

