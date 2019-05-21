PortSys announces clientless support for RDP through Total Access Control

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PortSys®, a global innovator in information security and zero trust access control for the enterprise, today announced that Total Access Control™ (TAC) now offers clientless RDP support for any device and application.

TAC enables organizations to securely deliver RDP through a browser to tablets, mobile phones, PCs, Macs and Chromebooks, without requiring organizations to install an RDP client. TAC's zero trust access control makes deployment of virtual desktops and applications much easier and significantly more secure than the traditional method of publishing the RDP server directly to the internet.

Before connecting users to an RDP server, TAC interrogates their RDP sessions to determine which resources should be made available. TAC uses multiple factors of authorization and the users' context of access, instead of just traditional usernames and passwords, to deliver a higher level of assurance that users are who they claim to be.

TAC also provides detailed auditing of sessions to identify trends and individual events that help organizations to more effectively manage their security posture.

According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center and Department of Homeland Security, RDP attacks have been increasing since 2016, making them the most targeted threat vector. Attackers scan the internet for RDP ports to use to take over machines or intercept RDP sessions, allowing them to insert malware and launch brute force attacks that access usernames and passwords.

"Traditional RDP deployments offered bad actors too many opportunities to break into improperly secured RDP servers or break out of an open RDP desktop on the remote session, gain unauthorized access to commands, and then wreak havoc across the enterprise," said Michael Oldham, CEO of PortSys. "TAC's zero trust access control enables organizations to deploy their virtual desktops and applications more securely and faster than ever before."

PortSys, Inc., a privately funded company, is a global innovator in information security and zero trust access control. Some of the world's largest enterprise organizations rely on PortSys' scalable Total Access Control solution to significantly strengthen, simplify and unify IT security across the enterprise. PortSys serves customers from its U.S. headquarters in Marlborough, MA, offices in the UK, and distributors throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit www.portsys.com .

