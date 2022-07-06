Portugal Data Center Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Cloud Connectivity will Lead to Higher Demand for High-Bandwidth Networking and Processing Infrastructure

Jul 06, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report considers the present scenario of the Portugal data center market and its market dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Portugal data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% during 2022-2027.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
- AR Telecom, Pioneer Point Partners & Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Merlin Properties & Edged Energy, and NOS are colocation data center operators expected to develop data centers in the country during the forecast period.
- Increasing cloud connectivity will boost the digital economy of the country and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking and processing infrastructure. For instance, CloudZone has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud services and improve the digital economy of Portugal.
- Colocation facilities expect to witness an increase in the adoption of flexible design, which supports 42U to 47U rack cabinets. In 2021, AR Telecom planned to build a data center in Lisbon with around 150 racks.
- In Portugal, Madeira International Business center and Santa Maria Island are free to trade zones where the data center investors can invest as the operators can get various tax exemptions and various incentives.
- In February 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it is planning to launch local edge zones in 32 cities across 26 countries worldwide, including Lisbon.
SEGMENT ANALYSIS
This report analyses the Portugal data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- By Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling units
General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Portugal
- 15+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center It Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Lisbon
- Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Portugal
- Data Center Investments
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Portugal
- Colocation Services Market in Portugal
- Retail Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
- It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & Ii
- Tier Iii
- Tier Iv
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
- It Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- IBM
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- NEC Corporation
- Pure Storage
- ARSMAGNA
- CAP DC
- O/M
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Daikin Applied
- ebm-papst
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Siemens
- Altice Portugal
- Ar Telecom
- Equinix
- NOS Sistemas
- WebTuga
- REN
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwfow
