Portugal Data Center Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Investments of $1.19 Billion by 2028 - Lisbon Emerges as a Key Data Center Hub

The Portugal data center market will witness investments of around USD 1.19 billion by 2028, from $810 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Portugal data center market, focusing on various aspects of the industry. It examines the existing and upcoming data center facilities, investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report also discusses market sizing and investment estimations for different segments.

Portugal's strategic location in the Iberian Peninsula makes it an important hub for global connectivity, attracting data center operators. Lisbon, as the capital and center of industry, government, and commerce in Portugal, is particularly significant due to its proximity to the United States and South America.

The introduction of 5G technology in Portugal has provided a strong foundation for further growth in the data center market. The adoption of renewable energy is also a significant trend, offering stable and predictable energy costs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Key investors in the Portugal data center market include Altice Portugal, Ar Telecom, Equinix, NOS Sistemas, WebTuga, and REN, among others. New entrants like Start Campus have also invested in the market. Construction contractors with both global and local presence, such as ARSMAGNA, CAP DC, O/M, Proef, Quark, J.AGOSTINHO SILVA ENGENHARIA, and SOMA PARALELA, play a crucial role in supplying major operators in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Portugal data center market, highlighting its growth drivers, trends, and key players, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders in the industry.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Portugal Facilities Covered (Existing): 16 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03 Coverage: 2+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

