Portugal Data Center Market Report 2023: Market to Witness Investments of $1.19 Billion by 2028 - Lisbon Emerges as a Key Data Center Hub

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Portugal data center market will witness investments of around USD 1.19 billion by 2028, from $810 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.65%

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Portugal data center market, focusing on various aspects of the industry. It examines the existing and upcoming data center facilities, investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report also discusses market sizing and investment estimations for different segments.

Portugal's strategic location in the Iberian Peninsula makes it an important hub for global connectivity, attracting data center operators. Lisbon, as the capital and center of industry, government, and commerce in Portugal, is particularly significant due to its proximity to the United States and South America.

The introduction of 5G technology in Portugal has provided a strong foundation for further growth in the data center market. The adoption of renewable energy is also a significant trend, offering stable and predictable energy costs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Key investors in the Portugal data center market include Altice Portugal, Ar Telecom, Equinix, NOS Sistemas, WebTuga, and REN, among others. New entrants like Start Campus have also invested in the market. Construction contractors with both global and local presence, such as ARSMAGNA, CAP DC, O/M, Proef, Quark, J.AGOSTINHO SILVA ENGENHARIA, and SOMA PARALELA, play a crucial role in supplying major operators in the market.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Portugal data center market, highlighting its growth drivers, trends, and key players, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders in the industry.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Portugal colocation market revenue.
  • An assessment of the data center investment in Portugal by colocation and enterprise operators.
  • Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing Portugal data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Portugal
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 16
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03
    • Coverage: 2+ Locations
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data Center Colocation Market in Portugal
    • Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
    • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • The Portugal data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • IBM
  • Lenovo
  • Oracle
  • NEC
  • Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arsmagna
  • CAP DC
  • O/M
  • Proef
  • Quark
  • J. AGOSTINHO SILVA ENGENHARIA
  • SOMA PARALELA

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Daikin Applied
  • ebm-papst
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Siemens

Data Center Investors

  • Altice Portugal
  • Ar Telecom
  • Equinix
  • NOS Sistemas
  • WebTuga
  • REN

New Entrants

  • Start Campus

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
  • Lisbon
  • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

  • Servers
  • Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
  • PDUs
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Rack Cabinets
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
  • Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
  • Physical Security
  • DCIM

Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/maja3c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Cardiovascular Needle Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Collaborations and Product Innovation Drive Competitive Edge

United States Cardiovascular Needle Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Collaborations and Product Innovation Drive Competitive Edge

The "The US Cardiovascular Needle Market (Type, Application, Usage, & End User): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" ...
Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Global Dietary Fibers Market Growth, Dominated by Cereals & Grains Source Segment

Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Global Dietary Fibers Market Growth, Dominated by Cereals & Grains Source Segment

The "Global Dietary Fibers Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global dietary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Investments Opinions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.