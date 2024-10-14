Portugal Hits Record High of Over 1 Million Foreign Residents in 2023, Reports Get Golden Visa

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portugal has reached a new milestone in 2023, with the number of foreign residents surpassing the 1 million mark for the first time in their history. According to a recent report published by AIMA (Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum), the new record represents an impressive increase of 33.6% compared to 2022. The increase in demand is supported by Portugal's streamlined immigration policies and a proactive approach to citizenship and residency regulations. Government is taking actions by accelerating their efforts to meet the growing demand. Recently, they introduced an online citizenship application system by aiming to increase the citizenship processing capacity by 50%.

Portugal Golden Visa Family Applications Increased by 83%

The number of families applying for Portugal Golden Visa increased from 1,588 to 2901 in 2022. Additionally, individual Golden Visa applications rose from 1,281 to 1,554 in 2023.

In recent years, interest in the Portugal Golden Visa has been gaining momentum, particularly among investors from the US and the UK. In just one year, the number of American investors in the Golden Visa Portugal program increased from 216 in 2022 to 567 in 2023, with a rise of 162.5%. The UK, which wasn't even among the top countries in 2022, has shown an uptick in demand for the Portugal Golden Visa in recent years. With 234 investors, the UK has now become the third-largest nationality in the program.

Portugal Sees a 33.6% Rise in Foreign Residents

Portugal experienced a rise in the number of foreign residents in 2023—a 33.6% increase over the previous year. The overall number of foreign residents at the end of 2023 was 1,044,606, which was the most significant rise in the country's recent history.

The growing interest in Portugal is no coincidence. In June 2024, the Portuguese Prime Minister announced Portugal's Action Plan, which included significant changes to immigration policy. This plan addressed four critical areas: immigration regulation, attracting foreign talent, immigrant integration, and institutional reorganization. In addition to these changes, several updates were also made to residency and citizenship procedures.

Updates on Portugal Citizenship Process: Online Applications & Shorter Waiting Period

Portuguese authorities have launched a new online system for citizenship applications, which was introduced by the Institute of Registries and Notaries (IRN). This platform benefits from AI and aims to automate the application process, significantly shortening the long bureaucratic procedures and waiting periods. The initiative is expected to improve the immigration services' processing capacity by 50% and to offer a more convenient process for applicants.

Portugal has updated its Golden Visa program, shortening the path to citizenship. The waiting time to apply for Portuguese citizenship through the Golden Visa program is five years. Previously, the five-year waiting period began from the date the first residency permit was issued. With the update, the five-year period will start from the date of the initial residency application, regardless of when the application is approved. This change is expected to expedite the process for Golden Visa holders.

