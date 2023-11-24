Portugal Pathways: International Real Estate Buyers see Continued Value in Portugal

News provided by

Portugal Pathways

24 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

LISBON, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portugal Pathways, Quinta do Lago – Portugal is offering the best value for those looking for a four-bedroom home compared to elsewhere in Europe, US, Canada, UK, Hong Kong and many popular destinations around the world, according to new research from Property Market-Index.

The average four-bedroom property in Portugal costs €300,000, less than half the comparable property in the UK which sells for €650,000. A similar-sized property in the USA would cost €620,000, in Canada €850,000, in Hong Kong €3,000,000, in France €450,000 and in Germany €400,000.

"Real estate in Portugal has always represented fabulous value for money and these figures underline that," said a spokesperson for Portugal Pathways, a company focused on assisting wealthy individuals and their families in optimising their relocation or life strategy in Portugal. "Even though there has been significant investment in property over the last decade, the property market still offers fabulous opportunities."

Portugal has a long coastline, lush countryside, vibrant cities and 300+ days of sunshine.

"Real Estate prices in Portugal are forecast to continue to rise going into 2024 because of limited supply and high demand from affluent expats and investors. However, properties still offer fantastic value for money compared with other major international real estate markets – something which is set to continue to attract thousands of wealthy investors to Portugal's thriving property market until at least 2025," said Amanda Collison, at Property Market-Index.

About Portugal Pathways

Portugal Pathways is a company focused on assisting wealthy individuals and their families in optimising their relocation or life strategy in Portugal. The company offers a range of services, including:

  • Property and relocation advice
  • Immigration and visa assistance
  • Tax and wealth management support
  • Lifestyle and foreign exchange concierge services

SOURCE Portugal Pathways

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.