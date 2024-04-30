Portuguese Wine Week to Enchant Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to savor the flavors of Portugal as Portuguese Wine Week descends upon Los Angeles from June 2 through 9. Hosted by Diniz Cellars, importer of fine Portuguese wines, this week-long celebration promises to captivate wine enthusiasts with a series of enticing events, including wine tastings, dinners, and other immersive experiences.

Renowned for its diverse terroirs and unique grape varietals, Portugal has emerged as a rising star in the global wine scene. Portuguese Wine Week offers an unparalleled opportunity for wine lovers to explore the depth and complexity of Portuguese wines right here in Los Angeles. "We're thrilled to highlight the vibrant flavors of Portugal to Los Angeles," said Sandra Gomes Rocha. "This event is a celebration of Portugal's winemaking heritage, our culture, and a testament to the growing popularity of Portuguese wines in the United States."

Throughout the week, attendees can indulge in a variety of activities including:

Sip & Sail Excursion: Learn about Portugal's history as a powerhouse during the age of exploration as we sail around the scenic Marina Del Rey harbor and take a deep dive into some of Portugal's finest wines. Wine Tastings: Discover the diverse range of Portuguese wines while sampling exquisite whites, robust reds, and delicate rosés, and learn about the rich history and winemaking traditions behind each bottle. Exclusive Dinners: Elevate your dining experience with specially curated wine-pairing dinners featuring the finest Portuguese wines paired with gourmet cuisine. Educational Workshops: Delve deeper into the world of Portuguese wine with educational workshops led by industry professionals. From grape varietals to winemaking techniques, these informative sessions offer valuable insights into Portugal's winemaking heritage.

Whether you're a seasoned oenophile or simply looking to expand your palate, Portuguese Wine Week offers something for everyone. Join us as we raise a glass to the vibrant culture and unparalleled quality of Portuguese wines.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit PortugueseWineWeek.com. Follow us on social media @DinizCellars for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of this extraordinary celebration.

Don't miss your chance to experience the best of Portuguese wine and cuisine. Reserve your spot today and toast to the flavors of Portugal!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sandra Gomes Rocha

Ph: 310-734-9066

[email protected]

SOURCE Diniz Cellars