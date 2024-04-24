Portwest Lights Up Times Square, Celebrating a Decade of Safety

For ten years, Portwest, a fourth-generation family-owned company headquartered in County Mayo, Ireland, has been a champion for worker safety across the USA. To commemorate this milestone and their unwavering commitment, a prominent billboard in Times Square proudly displayed the Portwest brand, a shining testament to their dedication.

Building Connections at the Heart of New York

The celebration transcended the iconic billboard. A productive networking breakfast, co-hosted by Portwest and Enterprise Ireland USA, was held at the Irish Consulate on Park Avenue. Construction safety professionals from the NYC area gathered to connect with colleagues, partners, and friends, gaining valuable insights into Portwest's industry-leading products and services.

A Wave of Community Spirit Takes Over Times Square

The celebration extended far beyond the boardroom. In a display of community spirit that captivated the city, Portwest ignited Times Square with a vibrant gathering. A staggering 3,000 friends and family, clad in a sea of green and red, the colors of County Mayo, transformed the heart of New York. This electrifying display of enthusiasm, complete with Portwest-branded merchandise and a massive group sing-along, was immortalized in photos and videos that spread widely across social media.

Gratitude for American Support

"We're incredibly grateful for the amazing support we've received from American customers over the past ten years," said Harry Hughes, CEO of Portwest. "This celebration is a tribute to their unwavering trust in our commitment to safety."

About Portwest

Founded in 1904, Portwest is a fourth-generation family-owned business and a global leader in workwear and PPE. Headquartered in Westport, County Mayo, Ireland, they have been a trusted name for over 120 years, safeguarding workers across the world. Portwest is dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-quality, innovative safety products that meet the strictest international standards. Their commitment extends beyond products, fostering a strong sense of community and supporting the well-being of those who keep us safe. For more information, visit www.portwest.com.

SOURCE Portwest, LLC