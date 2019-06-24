Portworx Accelerate Reduces the Time It Takes Enterprises to Bring Data-Rich Applications Running in Containers to Production

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx , the cloud-native storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced Portworx Accelerate, a set of packaged professional services and software offerings that reduce the time it takes for enterprises to bring data-rich applications running in containers to production. Portworx Accelerate is the industry's first full-service offering purpose-built to help Fortune 2000 companies adopt containerized technology for mission-critical enterprise applications. With these new professional services and software offerings, Portworx customers can bring containerized enterprise applications to production more quickly, without sacrificing the performance, reliability and security they require.

According to Portworx and Aqua Security's 2019 Annual Container Adoption Survey , 87 percent of respondents report running container technologies – a massive increase from 55 percent in 2017 – with 9 in 10 of these enterprises running them in production. However, enterprises struggle to bring data-rich applications running in containers to production due to challenges with data security, disaster recovery, data governance and multi-cloud operations. Portworx Accelerate addresses this industry need by providing a full-set of packaged professional services and software offerings to help enterprises run mission-critical containerized applications in production with the performance, reliability and security they are used to achieving with traditional infrastructure.

"Enterprises are adopting containers and Kubernetes to accelerate their hybrid cloud and digital transformation goals. However, for mission critical applications that include data, enterprises are still struggling to get out of the experimentation phase and into full-scale production," said Murli Thirumale, co-founder and CEO of Portworx. "Since Portworx's inception, our vision has been to accelerate the enterprise transition to modern cloud-native application platforms. Now, we've packaged the learnings gleaned from working with dozens of Global Fortune 2000 companies in production to enable the rest to succeed in their ambitious transformation plans."

In addition to the benefits of the Portworx Enterprise platform, Portworx Accelerate provides best practices, templates, and support for customers using Kubernetes to operate mission-critical data-rich applications running in containers. This includes access to experienced customer success engineers and field customer success managers to engage with during and after their initial rollouts. Portworx Accelerate is composed of the following offerings:

Container Pilot Success Starter Pack

2-day training workshop led by Portworx Engineers

Portworx Certification for customers and partners

30-day Container Production Readiness Pack supported by Portworx Customer Success Engineers

Daily professional services provided by Portworx Customer Success Engineers

Executive briefing sessions led by Portworx Product Managers

Container Proof of Value workshops led by Portworx Field Customer Success Managers

Portworx Accelerate is available today. For more information, visit portworx.com .

About Portworx

Portworx is the cloud-native storage company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers. Portworx dramatically reduces storage, compute and infrastructure costs for running mission critical multi-cloud applications with zero downtime or data loss for customers such as GE Digital, Lufthansa Systems, HPE and dozens of the Fortune Global 2000 or federal agencies. The company is headquartered in Los Altos, Calif., and investors include Mayfield, Sapphire Ventures and GE Ventures, Mubadala Ventures, Cisco, HPE and NetApp. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

