Portworx Accelerates Kubernetes Adoption For Mission-Critical Databases Running In Containers With New Heptio And Amazic Partnerships

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx, the cloud-native storage company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced new partnerships designed to make it easier for enterprises to adopt containers for mission-critical applications like databases. First, Portworx announced an integration and referral program with open source container platform provider founded by the inventors of Kubernetes, Heptio. Second, Portworx announced a reseller partnership with international Market Development Agency Amazic, which fuels expansion into the EMEA region to more readily address an increasing global demand for containerized applications. Both engagements will enable all organizations to quickly and securely run and deploy containers in production with Portworx's flagship product, PX-Enterprise.

"As digital transformation remains a top priority for forward-thinking businesses, decision-makers are reassessing their IT infrastructure needs," said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder, Portworx. "The workplace of the future demands an all encompassing container data management solution that balances developer agility and speed with security and stability. Portworx's engagements with Heptio and Amazic will progress how businesses approach cloud native applications and provide another layer of support to ensure all stateful applications can run at scale."

Customers using Heptio and Portworx together gain unmatched expertise and support for deploying and running mission-critical, stateful applications on Kubernetes in production including security and stability with Kubernetes installation assistance, application-consistent backup and recovery and data management for containerized stateful apps and 24x7 advisory and break-fix support.

Additionally, Portworx has partnered with Amazic as a strategic distributer to enable EMEA-based businesses to better build, run and manage cloud native architectures. Portworx is already seeing significant traction across Europe and this partnership accelerate that success further.

"Working with Portworx for over a year at a major European utility provider, I have seen first hand how Portworx delivers an industry-leading cloud native storage and data management solution needed to run stateful containers in production," said Bart Smith, IT Architect and Consultant for Fortune 2000 enterprises. "My clients have struggled to find a full-featured, performant and stable solution for running mission-critical databases in containers. Now I just tell them to use Portworx."

"We are excited to work with Portworx, a leader in Cloud Native Storage for Kubernetes. As our customers embrace containers to move toward digital transformation, they need a solution that supports modern DevOps workflows and responds to changing businesses needs," says Mark van Oppen, Head of Business Development, Heptio. "By using Heptio and Portworx together, customers gain unmatched expertise and support for deploying and running mission-critical, stateful applications on Kubernetes in production."

"Portworx's rich customer base and extensive knowledge in cloud-native architectures makes them a strong partner as we broaden our storage offerings to EMEA-based businesses," Mohamed Yassini, CEO of Amazic. "The European market, in particular, is ready for a new approach to how cloud native applications are managed. As a newfound member of the Portworx partner program, we're optimistic about our role in how the businesses of the future are running stateful containers in production. Portworx fits seamlessly into our partner ecosystem, which enables us to expand our 'total solution' approach to Enterprise customers."

Today's news comes on the heels of Portworx's most successful year, reporting more than 360% percent order bookings since 2017, including individual purchases of over $1M. New customers have selected PX-Enterprise cloud native storage to accelerate their strategic container initiatives. Portworx customers include 25 members of the Fortune Global 2000 and major federal agencies, as well as a host of innovative startups, demonstrating that PX-Enterprise supports the scale requirements of global businesses while being easy enough to use for smaller companies.

Portworx is the leading native storage solution for containers, designed with DevOps in mind. With Portworx, users can manage any database or stateful service on any infrastructure using any container scheduler, including Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and Docker Swarm. Portworx solves the five most common problems DevOps teams encounter when running stateful services in production: persistence, high availability, data automation, security, and support for multiple data stores and infrastructure. Portworx is ideally suited for solution verticals such as databases, messaging queues, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CICD), big data, and content management. Customers include Lufthansa Systems, TGen, eight companies in the Fortune Global 500, and other Fortune 1000 customers in healthcare, global manufacturing, telecom, and federal.

