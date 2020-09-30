Portworx Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx , a leading Kubernetes storage platform, today announced it has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The Advanced tier is the highest designation APN Technology Partners can achieve and is awarded to industry leaders that demonstrate significant investments in technical proficiency, proven experience building software solutions on AWS, and a track record of delivering excellent customer experiences. In addition to this news, the Portworx Storage Platform for Kubernetes is available to all AWS customers today via AWS Marketplace, allowing for a seamless installation and billing experience for Portworx customers running on AWS.

"Portworx is proud to join the AWS Partner Network and achieve APN Advanced Technology designation amongst this distinguished cohort of technology providers," said Michael Ferranti, Vice President, Marketing, Portworx. "Our acceptance helps further the goal of delivering Kubernetes storage, data protection and data security to some of the world's leading enterprises, and collaborating with AWS can help us bring new and improved product offerings and capabilities for our shared AWS end-users."

The Portworx Storage Platform for Kubernetes helps Fortune 2000 companies and global enterprises run mission-critical data services on AWS. Built specifically for containerized workloads, Portworx enables data availability, data security, cloud migrations, backup and disaster recovery for applications running on-premises or in the cloud. Portworx is the #1 data storage solution for Kubernetes , trusted by Global 2000 companies including Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, and T-Mobile.

Earlier this month, Pure Storage announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Portworx. The acquisition is expected to close in Pure's fiscal third quarter.

For more information on how Portworx provides industry-leading container and data management for Kubernetes, visit portworx.com/aws .

About Portworx

About Portworx

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises trust to run mission-critical data services on Kubernetes in production. Based in Los Altos, Calif., Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Red Hat, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption.

