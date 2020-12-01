Portworx Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx by Pure Storage , one of the industry's most complete Kubernetes Data Services Platforms, today announced that it has achieved the AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Portworx Enterprise has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Portworx as an AWS Partner with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

Today's news follows Portworx's recent recognition for achieving AWS Advanced Technology Partner status. Popular Portworx products such as Portworx Enterprise, PX-Backup and PX-Autopilot for Capacity Management are available today in AWS Marketplace, enabling scalable container storage, data protection, capacity management, data security and migrations for Kubernetes applications running in any AWS Region or AWS Outpost. Portworx is recognized by GigaOm Research as the leading data storage solution for Kubernetes , and is trusted by Global 2000 companies including Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, and T-Mobile.

"Portworx's continued recognition as an AWS Partner speaks volumes to the work we've done in providing a world-class Kubernetes storage, data protection and data security platform to enterprise users everywhere," said Murli Thirumale, General Manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage. "Today's AWS Outposts Ready designation encapsulates Portworx's ability to work across any data center environment – whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid – to better serve AWS customers."

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

For more information on how Portworx provides industry-leading container and data management for Kubernetes, visit portworx.com/aws .

Learn More

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. Pure solutions enable a unified data experience that can adapt as customer needs evolve. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage provides a modern data experience that creates a common operating environment across multiple data centers and clouds, easing operations via APIs and intelligent AI-driven automation. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

About Portworx by Pure Storage

Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx works with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, IBM, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for General Purpose Storage . Additionally, Portworx was recognized as the leader in GigaOm's inaugural 2020 Radar Report for Data Storage for Kubernetes

SOURCE Portworx

Related Links

portworx.com

