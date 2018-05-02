Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

"Enterprises today need cloud native container storage solutions that function at the speed their business requires," said Gou Rao, CTO of Portworx. "PX-Enterprise was designed from the ground up for high-performance workloads like databases, big and fast data workloads and machine learning applications. Portworx's status as a Red Hat Certified Technology Partner demonstrates our ability to help enterprises run and manage mission-critical stateful applications and high performance data workloads on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Red Hat has built the world's largest certified commercial ecosystem for containers and we look forward to serving our joint customers through this collaboration."

Many traditional software-defined storage systems were not built from the ground up for containers or to run high performance applications like databases, big and fast data workloads and machine learning applications. With Portworx, leading enterprises have quickly built and deployed highly portable stateful applications using containers, increasing the resilience of their applications, reducing compute and storage costs, and speeding time to market. With PX-Enterprise, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform customers can run their mission critical stateful applications hyperconverged with their compute.

"Customers are looking to migrate their applications to the cloud using containers as the deployment model," said Mike Werner, senior director, Global Technology Partners, Red Hat. "To help customers get the most out of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, we work closely with leaders in the field that provide scalable and complementary solutions for apps in the hybrid cloud. Portworx demonstrates both of these as a valued member of our technology partner ecosystem."

With Portworx, enterprises have a single data management layer for containerized stateful services, no matter where they're deployed. Using PX-Enterprise to manage stateful services on any infrastructure provides the following benefits:

Speed: Run containers hyperconverged with data for ultra-fast IO.

Run containers hyperconverged with data for ultra-fast IO. Flexibility: Take advantage of File and Object storage in addition to native block storage to provide an end-to-end container native storage solution.

Take advantage of File and Object storage in addition to native block storage to provide an end-to-end container native storage solution. Portability: Run on any cloud or on-premises data center.

Run on any cloud or on-premises data center. Security: Improve data security with bring-your-own-key encryption.

Improve data security with bring-your-own-key encryption. Backup and recovery: Easily build backup and recovery workflows for your containers.

The Portworx products are published in the Red Hat Container Catalog: https://access.redhat.com/containers/#/product/8c28ed6afa0d15d7

How to run an HA MySQL database on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Portworx Openshift Documentation

About Portworx

Portworx is the solution for running stateful containers in production, designed with DevOps in mind. With Portworx, users can manage any database or stateful service on any infrastructure using any container scheduler, including Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and Docker Swarm. Portworx solves the five most common problems DevOps teams encounter when running stateful services in production: persistence, high availability, data automation, security, and support for multiple data stores and infrastructure. Portworx is ideally suited for solution verticals such as databases, messaging queues, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CICD), big data, and content management. Customers include Lufthansa Systems, TGen, eight companies in the Fortune Global 500, and other Fortune 1000 customers in healthcare, global manufacturing, telecom, and federal.

