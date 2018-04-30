Portworx Advances Cloud Native Storage for Kubernetes

"I chose Portworx as the cloud native storage layer for my multi-tenant container-as-a-service platform because it allows me to offer best-in-class features like high availability, auto-scaling, backup and recovery, and encryption to my customers at a reasonable cost," said Kris Watson, CEO of ComputeStacks, a company that provides a Docker container platform to service providers. "And now, PX-Enterprise with 3DSnap allows me to provide a time machine for my customer's entire application, ensuring that I can always restore it to a particular point-in-time with guaranteed application consistency. No one else can do that."

"As enterprises transition to the cloud and DevOps, they are accelerating their container initiatives and expanding them to include mission critical data services. Since our first release of PX-Enterprise, we are seeing orders of magnitude increases in both scale and complexity of applications being run in containers. Our customers now require a scalable cloud native storage platform that simplifies their IT infrastructure and operations, protects against cybersecurity threats and future-proofs their infrastructure for a multi-cloud world," said Murli Thirumale, co-founder and CEO of Portworx. "With PX-Enterprise 1.4, we continue to lead with industry-first container data management, backup and security capabilities. Portworx allows enterprises to deploy agile, cost-effective containerized applications that quickly deliver innovative services to their customers at scale."

The latest version of PX-Enterprise adds seven features that enable cloud native storage and management for containerized applications:

3DSnap: 3DSnap is the industry's first application consistent backup and restore snapshotting capability that permits enterprises to group volumes together for backup. This enables backup and recovery for complex applications through application consistent snapshots of Kubernetes stateful sets, directly from the Kubernetes command line.

3DSnap is the industry's first application consistent backup and restore snapshotting capability that permits enterprises to group volumes together for backup. This enables backup and recovery for complex applications through application consistent snapshots of Kubernetes stateful sets, directly from the Kubernetes command line. New PX-Enterprise user interface: An updated version of PX-Enterprise's GUI provides a fast, responsive way to manage multi-cloud container clusters, including a timeline of snapshots for backup and recovery management.

An updated version of PX-Enterprise's GUI provides a fast, responsive way to manage multi-cloud container clusters, including a timeline of snapshots for backup and recovery management. Kubernetes Per Volume Secrets: Per Volume Secrets enable enterprises to encrypt individual Kubernetes volumes with different keys, a requirement for many multi-tenant environments.

Per Volume Secrets enable enterprises to encrypt individual Kubernetes volumes with different keys, a requirement for many multi-tenant environments. DC/OS Vault Support: PX-Enterprise 1.4 also adds support for Mesosphere DC/OS Vault so customers can store encryption keys in the Vault service built-in to DC/OS instead of spinning up a separate service.

PX-Enterprise 1.4 also adds support for Mesosphere DC/OS Vault so customers can store encryption keys in the Vault service built-in to DC/OS instead of spinning up a separate service. Google Cloud Auto Scaling Support for GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine): PX-Enterprise 1.4 enables fully automated management of Google Cloud disks by keeping track of which disks are attached to which GCP instance and automatically attaching them as the GKE cluster scales up.

PX-Enterprise 1.4 enables fully automated management of Google Cloud disks by keeping track of which disks are attached to which GCP instance and automatically attaching them as the GKE cluster scales up. CSI Tech Preview: PX-Enterprise 1.4 will have Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver as tech preview so customers can deploy their applications with Kubernetes 1.10 with volume provisioning through CSI. PX-Enterprise is the first cloud native storage software to support CSI natively.

PX-Enterprise 1.4 will have Container Storage Interface (CSI) driver as tech preview so customers can deploy their applications with Kubernetes 1.10 with volume provisioning through CSI. PX-Enterprise is the first cloud native storage software to support CSI natively. License Transfer Functionality: With PX-Enterprise 1.4, customers can transfer a cluster license from one cluster to another cluster of the same size and capability so they can safely decommission an older cluster and migrate the workloads to a newer cluster.

3DSnap

3DSnap enable enterprises to group and snapshot their persistent data volumes as a single unit, in order to maintain an application-consistent backup of complex applications or a copy of complex data that can be used in end-to-end testing. This feature is useful in the case of scale-out databases that often have multiple data volumes for a single database. Likewise, applications such as Wordpress require group snapshots since to restore a website to a particular point in time, files in a volume need to be snapshotted at the same time as a MySQL database. 3DSnap gets it name from the three dimensions represented by the snapshot: time, space (a particular server), and application. 3DSnap is initially available for MySQL and PostgreSQL, with other databases coming soon.

New PX-Enterprise User Interface

The PX-Enterprise User Interface has been redesigned from the ground up to include sleek, user-friendly design and fast response times even for large container deployments. Now a customer can view and manage their PX-Enterprise clusters easily from desktop, smartphone or tablet, including a bird's-eye view of all of their clusters. Other new features designed for power users include a cloud topology-aware node map showing which servers are in which data center, powerful search capabilities, a time-machine like view of local snapshots and CloudSnap snapshots, and volume configuration management.

Kubernetes Per Volume Secrets

Previously, PX-Enterprise allowed all volumes created from a StorageClass to be encrypted with the same key. In many cases, however, a customer may want to take advantage of the automation provided by a StorageClass, but encrypt the volumes with different keys. This is useful in multi-tenant environments where each application gets the same type of storage, but different customers use that storage. With PX-Enterprise 1.4, all volumes can be encrypted with their own key, ensuring that data in one volume cannot be decrypted using the key of another volume.

PX-Enterprise 1.4 is now available in preview and will be generally available on May 14th. For more information, visit portworx.com.

Learn More

About Portworx

Portworx is the best cloud native storage solution for containers, designed with DevOps in mind. With Portworx, users can manage any database or stateful service on any infrastructure using any container scheduler, including Kubernetes, Mesosphere DC/OS, and Docker Swarm. Portworx solves the five most common problems DevOps teams encounter when running stateful services in production: persistence, high availability, data automation, security, and support for multiple data stores and infrastructure. Portworx is ideally suited for solution verticals such as databases, messaging queues, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CICD), big data, and content management. Customers include Lufthansa Systems, TGen, fifteen companies in the Fortune Global 1000 with customers in healthcare, global manufacturing, telecom, and federal.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portworx-advances-cloud-native-storage-for-kubernetes-300638446.html

SOURCE Portworx

Related Links

http://portworx.com

