Portworx by Everpure Makes Data Management Native to Red Hat OpenShift

Simplify Kubernetes operations by managing storage, data protection, and disaster recovery for AI workloads, containers and VMs directly within the Red Hat OpenShift console.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpure (NYSE: P), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today announced new capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift users designed to deliver a native Kubernetes experience for managing storage and data across AI workloads, containers, and virtual machines (VMs).

"Enterprises shouldn't have to juggle separate platforms for VMs and containers as they scale existing applications and emerging workloads like AI and edge," said Greg Muscarella, General Manager, Portworx. "Portworx and Red Hat simplify this challenge by enabling enterprises to manage Portworx storage and disaster recovery capabilities from within the OpenShift UI. Together, Red Hat and Everpure deliver a single, powerful platform for all their workloads at scale."

Accelerating AI-Ready Infrastructure

As enterprises build AI foundations, they are evolving their data architectures to support the scale and speed of modern workloads. By adopting systems designed for highly efficient, automated, and intelligence-driven operations native to Kubernetes, organizations can meet modern performance demands and strict data sovereignty requirements, while maintaining consistent data services across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments.

"Red Hat OpenShift is at the core of modern enterprise transformation, delivering a hybrid application platform that can manage any workload across any environment with consistency," said Steve Gordon, senior director, Product Management, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. "By bringing Portworx's comprehensive data management—including storage, protection, and disaster recovery—directly into the Red Hat OpenShift console, we are providing a unified experience for customers to accelerate their infrastructure modernization and confidently run AI, containers, and VMs at scale."

New Capabilities for Data Management

Portworx Plugin 2.2 for Red Hat OpenShift brings storage and data management directly into the Red Hat OpenShift console, making it easy for teams to monitor and protect their data without using complex command-line tools. With integrated support for Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, teams have a single pane of glass to orchestrate disaster recovery for VMs and containers across sites.

Portworx for Edge enables organizations to cost-effectively modernize their edge infrastructure. Supported on Red Hat OpenShift, Portworx helps ensure data stays local and compliant by providing automated data protection and encryption for small clusters, extending enterprise-grade data management to two-to-five node Kubernetes clusters at the edge.

The new capabilities are available now, including Portworx Enterprise 3.6, Portworx Plugin 2.2 for Red Hat OpenShift and Portworx Backup 2.11.

Additional Information

About Everpure

Everpure (NYSE:P) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.everpuredata.com.

SOURCE Everpure