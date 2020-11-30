Portworx by Pure Storage Announces Support for Google Cloud's Anthos on bare metal

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx by Pure Storage , one of the industry's most complete Kubernetes Data Services Platforms, today announced its qualification and support of Portworx Enterprise for Google Cloud's Anthos on bare metal, a step which enables Anthos users to take full advantage of the Portworx product portfolio on existing enterprise infrastructure while also modernizing applications throughout its lifecycle. Portworx by Pure Storage helps Anthos realize a world where applications can run anywhere using a single management system.

The qualification expands Pure's vision and portfolio of solutions to enable cloud transformation and provide customers with what matters the most -- reliability, resilience, economics, security, performance, and operational simplicity. Pure Storage has multiple offerings that are qualified as Anthos Ready, including Pure FlashArray and Pure FlashBlade , as well as Portworx Enterprise , both already available for Anthos running on-premises. These solutions address performance, availability, disaster recovery, data protection, and storage challenges associated with Kubernetes rollouts. Now users of Anthos on bare metal who subscribe to Portworx will have access to Portworx's fully integrated solution on Kubernetes on bare metal servers.

"Portworx's support for Anthos on bare metal provides our customers with a new choice when it comes to reducing the cost and clutter of managing hundreds to thousands of containers," said Murli Thirumale, General Manager, Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage. "Now, mission-critical applications can run with lower latency and greater performance. Anthos on bare metal servers extends Anthos to edge locations and brings Portworx's data services capabilities with it."

"Deploying Anthos on bare metal servers gives customers more options and control over where they run their mission-critical applications," said Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partner Engineering at Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Portworx ensures customers can continue to use the container-based storage solutions they know and trust, while retaining their existing infrastructure for locally optimized performance and latency."

Anthos on bare metal delivers the best in performance and flexibility without the added costs of switching hardware infrastructure. Anthos customers have direct control over application scale, security, network latency, and containerized applications (GKE). Additionally, Anthos on bare metal users receive the added benefits of lowered cost, monitored application deployment, high-availability, secure design/control, flexible hardware/OS, and load balancing.

For more information about how Portworx supports Google Cloud's Anthos on bare metal with its key storage functionality, visit Portworx.com .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps modern organizations turn data into business advantage. Pure solutions enable a unified data experience that can adapt as customer needs evolve. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure Storage provides a modern data experience that creates a common operating environment across multiple data centers and clouds, easing operations via APIs and intelligent AI-driven automation. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

About Portworx by Pure Storage

Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Pivotal, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Analyst Recognition

Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for General Purpose Storage . Additionally, Portworx was recognized as the leader in GigaOm's inaugural 2020 Radar Report for Data Storage for Kubernetes

