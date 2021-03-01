Portworx by Pure Storage Teams with IBM to Help Enterprises Manage Hybrid Cloud Workloads

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx by Pure Storage, a Kubernetes Data Services Platforms, today announced that it has teamed up with IBM to help enable OpenShift-based data services to run in hybrid cloud environments with performance, data protection, data security and mobility on IBM Cloud Satellite . IBM Cloud Satellite, now generally available, enables clients to run IBM cloud services on any cloud, on premises, in multicloud environments or at the edge – all delivered as a service. This flexibility will help bring cloud capabilities to where client data resides, in the environment of their choice, while focusing on consistency, user experience, and security.

With its open architecture, IBM Cloud Satellite builds on IBM's deep industry expertise and can help enterprises across a variety of industries including telecommunications, healthcare, banking, insurance, travel and transportation, transform into digital-first organizations. The need to modernize mission-critical workloads is intensifying. According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report , 74% of CEOs interviewed during the COVID-19 pandemic believe cloud computing will most help their organization deliver these results over the next 2-3 years. We see a cornerstone of this transformation is in edge computing . The continued proliferation of edge devices is expected to shift the amount of data that resides at the edge compared to within central data centers. As this transition takes place, IBM Cloud Satellite is designed to bring cloud services to where clients' data already resides -- and help them bridge to where they want to go.

Portworx by Pure Storage is part of IBM's ecosystem of partners fueling hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. IBM Cloud Satellite is engineered to give clients the flexibility to bring their applications to environments where their data resides while leveraging the security of IBM Cloud.1

IBM Cloud Satellite is designed to help clients address security, privacy and data sovereignty requirements based on their data governance requirements and address the client's local regulations and compliance obligations by enabling them to deploy and manage applications with consistency for specific markets. IBM Cloud Satellite offers high levels of control over critical data delivered via IBM Cloud – the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business.1 Moreover, it offers high levels of control over critical data and centralized policies to ease migration. Those cloud services can therefore be co-located with their apps and data

"With the pace of cloud adoption accelerating, companies are increasingly turning to hybrid cloud to allow them to innovate more efficiently, while maintaining high levels of security and control," said Harish Grama, general manager, IBM Cloud. "To help facilitate this momentum, IBM is investing $1B in its ecosystem initiative over the next three years to support ecosystem partners and speed the development of platforms such as IBM Cloud Satellite. Collaborating with ecosystem partners like Portworx by Pure Storage can help offer a wider set of clients new ways of bringing IBM Cloud to where their data resides."

Portworx provides a uniform data services platform for cloud-native applications running across hybrid cloud Satellite locations. Data encryption of the Portworx data volume is designed to secure data at rest, irrespective of the Satellite location of these volumes whether on-premises or on the cloud. Additionally, Portworx provides high availability and cross-cloud data protection to run mission-critical stateful applications on Kubernetes and OpenShift with the reliability, performance and security associated with a traditional enterprise-class storage solution, as well as the agility, speed and automation you expect for cloud native applications. Customers can purchase Portworx from IBM.

"Portworx's collaboration with IBM on IBM Cloud Satellite recognizes the value we place in providing IBM Cloud customers with access to Kubernetes storage, data protection and data security platform solutions, regardless of location," said Murli Thirumale, Vice President and General Manager, Portworx by Pure Storage. "Whether it's on-premises, the public cloud, or both, Portworx works across data center environments to enable customers to embrace hybrid cloud for demanding enterprise workloads."

For more information on how Portworx provides container and data management for Kubernetes, visit portworx.com/ibm/ .

1Based on IBM Hyper Protect Crypto Service, the only public-cloud enabled FIPS 140-2 Level 4-certified Hardware Security Module (HSM). FIPS 140-2 Security Level 4 provides the highest level of security defined in this standard. At this security level, the physical security mechanisms provide a comprehensive envelope of protection around the cryptographic module with the intent of detecting and responding to all unauthorized attempts at physical access.

Learn More:

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

About Portworx by Pure Storage

Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx works with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco, Google, IBM, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays . Additionally, Portworx was recognized as the leader in GigaOm's inaugural 2020 Radar Report for Data Storage for Kubernetes

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pure Storage