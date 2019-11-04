Portworx Enterprise Storage Platform for Kubernetes Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx , the container storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced that its Portworx Enterprise Storage Platform for Kubernetes has achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process Portworx Enterprise 2.1.5 has achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware Enterprise PKS 1.5 for production environments.

"We are pleased that Portworx Enterprise qualifies for the VMware Ready™ logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that Portworx Enterprise can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.

"By using Portworx Enterprise with VMware Enterprise PKS 1.5 organizations can deploy enterprise-ready container native storage & data management with VMware PKS in the hybrid cloud. Portworx's cloud-native storage platform integrates with VMware PKS, and runs on top of VSAN or other storage systems, to provide self-service storage and data management capabilities that enable developers to be more productive while providing security, reliability, and performance."

"Our enterprise customers are working to adopt Kubernetes in production—they look to proven technologies and trusted partners to navigate that journey," said Scott Buchanan, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Cloud Native Applications at VMware. "That's why it's great to see Portworx validated as VMware Partner Ready for PKS—they are addressing significant market demand and providing customers assurance of support for VMware PKS."

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Portworx Enterprise can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX). The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

About Portworx

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Pivotal, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

About Portworx Enterprise

The Portworx Enterprise Storage Platform for Kubernetes provides dynamic storage provisioning, high availability, data security and access controls, disaster recovery, multi-cloud migrations and other critical data management capabilities for Kubernetes. Portworx Enterprise runs on any infrastructure to automatically combine storage resources and provide them as container-granular volumes for stateful applications.

VMware, VMware Enterprise PKS and VMware Ready are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Portworx

