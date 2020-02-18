Portworx Joins Google Cloud's Anthos Ready Storage Initiative

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx , the container storage and data management company, today announced qualification of its Portworx Enterprise platform under Google Cloud's new Anthos Ready Storage Initiative for Anthos running on-premises.

Portworx Enterprise is now available for Anthos running on-premises via Google Cloud Marketplace. Portworx Enterprise addresses some of the most common challenges associated with Kubernetes rollouts (e.g., performance, high availability, disaster recovery, backup, data security, multi-cloud migrations, and automated storage operations).

Customers will also benefit from new Portworx Enterprise capabilities, including PX Backup and PX Autopilot. PX-Backup allows users to backup their entire Kubernetes cluster including data and application configurations, enabling fast recovery when needed. PX-Backup can also backup applications using Google Persistent Disk for storage in the cloud, even if the customer is not using Portworx's own container-granular storage system, PX-Store. Additionally, PX-Autopilot for Capacity Management supports the full automation of cloud storage management. With PX-Autopilot, Google Persistent Disks can be provisioned and resized on-demand when needed, eliminating the long running issue of paying for storage capacity when it is provisioned, not when it is used.

"Google Cloud's qualification of Portworx CSI for Anthos running on-premises underscores the need for enterprises to work with trusted partners to handle their cloud-native investments, as opposed to discovering enterprise-grade solutions through trial and error," said Venkat Ramakrishnan, VP of Products and Engineering, Portworx. "Portworx has always been focused on building enterprise IT solutions that alleviate the challenges associated with running enterprise applications to container-based platforms. Receiving this qualification is a tremendous milestone in ensuring that Google Cloud customers can manage workloads consistently across different environments via Portworx."

"We are pleased that Portworx will be among our initial partners to receive the Anthos Ready Storage qualification," said Rayn Veerubhotla, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Portworx's data storage solutions have met our qualifications to run on the Anthos platform, meaning customers can confidently leverage Portworx solutions across hybrid environments leveraging Anthos."

For more information about how Anthos Storage qualification validates key storage functionality, customers should contact their Portworx account management representative or visit Portworx.com .

Learn More

About Portworx

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Pivotal, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

SOURCE Portworx

Related Links

portworx.com

