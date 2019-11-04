Portworx Launches Distribution Relationship with Promark Technology, a Subsidiary of Ingram Micro; Expands Partner Ecosystem with Over 20 New Partnerships in 2019

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx, the container storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced a new distribution agreement with Promark Technology, a premier U.S.-focused value added distributor and subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc., the world's largest technology distributor and global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. Under this agreement, Promark Technology will distribute Portworx Enterprise to its growing base of U.S. channel partners. Additionally, Promark Technology will make Portworx Enterprise available to Federal resellers via its GSA Advantage Schedule. Federal agencies can work with Promark Technology resellers with the confidence that a federal contracting vehicle is already in place to support purchasing the technology. By leveraging Portworx, Promark Technology resellers benefit from the simplification of data storage, migration and security across on-premises, hybrid- and multi-cloud environments.

Additionally, Portworx today announced that the company doubled its strategic partnerships in 2019, with over 20 new partnerships from IBM, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and other leading enterprise software companies. This rapid growth is a testament to increasing industry demand to solve the hard, non-negotiable business requirements enterprises face while running data services in containers such as multi-cloud operations, disaster recovery and data security. To support this growth, Portworx is also launching a new partner program and portal to provide resources and tools for collaboration that make it easier for enterprises to run mission-critical, stateful applications in containers. Benefits include technical and sales libraries, partner training, joint-case studies, co-marketing, field engagement, and joint solutions for containerized applications running on-prem and in hybrid- and multi-cloud environments.

"As digital transformation remains a top priority for forward-thinking businesses, IT decision-makers are reassessing their IT infrastructure needs," said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder, Portworx. "The workplace of the future demands an all encompassing storage and data management solution that balances developer agility and speed with security and stability for containers. Portworx's growing partner ecosystem and new relationship with Promark Technology will progress how businesses – especially government agencies and global 2000 companies – approach containerized applications and provide another layer of support to ensure all stateful applications can run at scale."

"Our resellers are constantly faced with challenges deploying their cloud native applications as they continue to scale their business," said Todd Hartung, Vice President, Promark Technology. "We're pleased to play a valued role within Portworx's go-to-market strategy, and look forward to helping bring their innovative platform for container-native storage and data management to our U.S. channel partners."

Portworx is available via Promark Technology today and can be deployed worldwide. The Portworx partner program and portal are available today. Solutions and Technology providers interested in joining the Portworx partner program can learn more and apply to join at http://www.portworx.com/partners.

About Portworx

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Pivotal, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

About Promark Technology

Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value added distributors (VAD) in the United States. Promark Technology's core technology focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark Technology leverages its direct relationships with world class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding needs of its customers. Promark Technology also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business. The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark Technology's GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations. Promark Technology offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro is the world's largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply-chain and mobile device lifecycle services. As a vital link in the technology value chain, Ingram Micro creates sales and profitability opportunities for vendors and resellers through unique marketing programs, outsourced logistics and mobile solutions, technical support, financial services and product aggregation and distribution. The company is the only global broad-based IT distributor, serving approximately 160 countries on six continents with the world's most comprehensive portfolio of IT products and services. Visit IngramMicro.com.

