Portworx Receives Pivotal Rising Star Partner of the Year Award

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portworx , the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission-critical data services in containers, today announced that it received the 2019 Pivotal Independent Software Vendor Rising Star Partner of the Year Award. Announced during Pivotal's SpringOne Platform conference, the Rising Star category recognizes a new partner with an emerging integration with Pivotal Platform that is having an immediate impact with customers.

The Portworx Enterprise platform integrates with Pivotal Container Service (PKS) to provide self-service storage and data management capabilities for containerized applications that enable developers to be more productive while providing the security, reliability, and performance today's businesses require. As today's enterprises leverage containers and Kubernetes to drive business transformation, they must have complete control of their data-rich applications at the container level. The Portworx Enterprise platform provides dynamic storage provisioning, high availability, data security and access controls, disaster recovery, multi-cloud migrations and other critical data management capabilities for Pivotal customers running containers on PKS.

"Enterprises of all sizes and industries are looking toward containers and Kubernetes to go digital but don't know how to get there or where to start. By providing enterprise-grade container storage and data management needed for security, reliability and performance, we help Pivotal customers leverage the power of containers for business transformation, all in a Kubernetes-native way developers love," said Phil Simpson, Director of Business Development, Portworx. "This recognition is a testament to our partnership with Pivotal and the commitment we share with all of our valued partners to help companies reach business transformation faster."

"With the rapid rise of Kubernetes, enterprises are increasingly looking for cloud-native ways to solve the challenges of persistent storage for containers. Portworx Enterprise provides our customers with a single data management layer for all their apps running on PKS," said Angus MacDonald, General Manager of Alliances at Pivotal. "The Rising Star award recognizes Portworx for helping customers securely and reliably run the data-rich applications required to run their businesses."

By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. For more information about how Portworx integrates with PKS, visit Portworx.com .

About Portworx

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Based in Los Altos, Portworx partners with Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, IBM, Pivotal, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

