Portworx's Bookings Double in the First Half of 2019, Customer Count Climbs to 120 with 45 Global 2000 or Government Accounts

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 -- Portworx , the container storage and data management company modern enterprises trust to manage data in containers, today announced record company momentum, doubling bookings in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year with thirteen transactions valued at over $100,000. This rapid growth is a testament to increasing industry demand to solve the hard, non-negotiable business requirements enterprises face while running data services in containers such as multi-cloud operations, disaster recovery and data security. Portworx's growth comes from new customers, as well as expanded relationships with existing Global 2000 and government customers, which now number forty-five. This success in the enterprise showcases production adoption of data services at scale by some of the largest customers in the world. Portworx is also announcing today that Esri , the global market leader in Geographic Information Systems, has selected the Portworx Enterprise Data Platform to power its ArcGIS Analytics for IoT SaaS offering.

Digital transformation in the enterprise is increasingly driven by technologies like containers and Kubernetes. Together, these technologies help teams quickly build better software, rapidly innovate and deploy new applications anywhere. However, Kubernetes alone was not designed to deliver core enterprise storage and data management capabilities like data security, data protection, backup and recovery, SLA management, and compliance necessary to run a majority of enterprise applications. Unless Kubernetes can be augmented to meet the requirements of these important applications, enterprise's digital transformation will be incomplete. Portworx addresses these crucial challenges so that enterprises can fully achieve their digital transformation goals.

"Portworx's momentum reinforces the fact that companies deploying containers need storage and data orchestration in addition to Kubernetes container orchestration," said Murli Thirumale, CEO and co-founder, Portworx. "Portworx was built to solve the hard data management problems for applications running on Kubernetes and allow rapid and reliable deployment of containerized enterprise applications. Customers and partners are recognizing Portworx leadership and are rapidly deploying the Portworx data platform as an integral part of their enterprise container stack."

In the first half of the year, Portworx completed 77 sales transactions, including 13 valued at over $100,000, resulting in a doubling of booking from the first half of 2018 to the first half of 2019. Twenty-seven percent of these transactions were additional license purchases from existing customers such as SAIC, China's largest auto manufacturer, demonstrating the significant growth potential for Portworx's land and expand model as happy customers purchase additional Portworx Enterprise licenses as their Kubernetes environments grow.

Portworx also continues to build out the Portworx Enterprise platform in response to the timely needs of their customers. This year, Portworx expanded the capabilities of Portworx Enterprise to become the first container-native storage and data management platform to offer one click data backup and recovery for stateful applications running on Kubernetes, a non-negotiable requirement of critical enterprise applications.

Today's news follows more than a year of continued momentum and growth for Portworx, including:

A $27 million Series C funding round co-led by Sapphire Ventures and the venture arm of Mubadala Investment Company, with support from existing investors Mayfield Fund and GE Ventures, and new financing from Cisco, HPE, and NetApp

Innovative new features of Portworx Enterprise including data security and encryption and data protection and recovery

Expanded network of reseller and service partners across Asia Pacific and China in addition to partnerships with Cisco, D2iQ, IBM, Ingram Micro, Google, HPE, Pivotal, and other leading enterprise software companies

Esri

"The Esri ArcGIS Analytics for IoT capability provides real-time insights for modern businesses. Running this capability on Esri's ArcGIS Online SaaS platform with Kubernetes required a container native storage and data management solution capable of providing end-to-end performance, reliability and security to match the scale and criticality of our customers' data," said Adam Mollenkopf, Real-Time and Big Data GIS Capability Lead. "That's why we selected the Portworx Enterprise Data Platform for Containers to provide full data automation, data mobility, backup and recovery across multiple clouds in a secure manner for our customer's mission critical data."

SAIC

"SAIC is a pioneer in cloud native initiatives, having run containerized applications in production for the last two years," said Qian Zhao Feng, General Manager, SAIC Cloud Computing Center. "Using the Portworx Enterprise Data Platform has allowed us to achieve flexibility and reduced complexity for our stateful applications running in containers. Today we have 6 Portworx Enterprise clusters running alongside multiple Kubernetes and Docker Swarm clusters. We are working closely with the Portworx team to expand our usage of Portworx in order to support more of our business systems in a cloud native manner."

GigaOm

"Portworx's growing momentum comes from a great combination of technology and features that are unique at the moment, making their product a perfect fit for organizations of all sizes looking at enterprise-grade data storage and management for business critical Kubernetes infrastructures," said Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst at GigaOm. "It is not a surprise they are both growing thanks to new and returning customers. Specifically designed for cloud native workloads/applications, the Portworx platform shows unmatched flexibility and scalability when compared to traditional/other storage solutions, leaving the end user the possibility to move applications and data from on-prem to hybrid and multi cloud seamlessly."

Portworx is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production.

