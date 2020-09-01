POS Nation Becomes All-in-One Retail Provider With In-House Software

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POS Nation, formerly a point of sale reseller, acquired CAP Retail and their development team to create an in-house retail point of sale solution. The acquisition was part of a strategic plan to better serve customers with R&D backed software, hardware, support, and merchant services.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, the POS Nation team is familiar with the challenges small- to medium-sized businesses are facing. However, as a reseller, POS Nation was entirely dependent on third-party software to meet the needs of their customers.

This image features the new CAP Retail software on an all-in-one touchscreen PC ? our standard point of sale solution.

Though each POS system sold was set up with dependable and high-quality software, the programs still lacked specific features or weren't directly addressing the needs of modern retailers. This is when Cort Ouzts, CEO of POS Nation, decided it was time to fill in the gaps.

"We debated internally on if we should develop our own software or acquire a software," said Ouzts. "Once we decided on the acquisition route, there was only one partnership we considered. We've known the team at CAP Retail for years, and we were very familiar with their product."

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, CAP Retail's software was tailor-made for the industries POS Nation serves, making the combination of their product and development capabilities — plus POS Nation's distribution capabilities — a natural fit.

Director of Channel Sales Will Atkinson was in support of the acquisition, software development, and new level of support for small businesses in the retail space.

"Our team was fully behind the idea of not trying to be the best POS software for everyone, but instead, trying to be the best software for the specific verticals we serve," said Atkinson. "We've spent the better part of the past year further developing CAP Retail and adding new features that should complement the software's core functionality."

POS Nation is proud to offer a true all-in-one solution for small business retailers, including in-house software, industrial-grade hardware, and 24/7 tech support and system training.

