POS Nation Funded by CreativeCo to Make Major Software Improvements

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POS Nation, a retail point of sale solution provider, announced the closing of its first outside investment to support the development and modernization of its retail POS software. The investment was funded by CreativeCo, a local growth equity studio.

POS Nation's funding via CreativeCo will lead to major improvements to their flagship software, CAP Retail. The POS Nation team is also focusing on moving the product to operate as a cloud-based system.

"We needed a development partner with experience in cloud technology to get us where we needed to go. We were ready to respond to the market and serve the needs of our customers who could benefit from a cloud-based solution," said Spence Hoffman, POS Nation's director of sales and product.

Also based in Charlotte, North Carolina, CreativeCo focuses on growing small businesses like POS Nation. Their goal is to find early-stage companies that develop software and help them accelerate their growth through a capital and capabilities investment.

"Retail operators today, more than ever, need a helpful partner to enable their local stores to succeed. It's impressive that since 2001, POS Nation has been providing the point of sale software, payment processing, and support services that make several thousand retail stores run smoothly," said Travis Parsons, managing partner, CreativeCo. "We believe POS Nation's customer-first approach has been a winning formula, and we look forward to working together to make their easy-to-use and proven software platform even better for their customers."

The POS Nation team is excited to work toward a new, more modern version of the CAP Retail point of sale software. The updates will help POS Nation better serve customers and further support small business retailers with an all-in-one solution.

Contact: Gina Obert, Content Marketing Manager

[email protected] | 1-877-727-3548

Related Files

POSNation_SoftwareFunding_CreativeCo.pdf

SOURCE POS Nation