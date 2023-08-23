POS Terminals Market in India to grow by USD 1.81 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The growth in end-user demand for POS terminals to drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The point-of-sale (POS) terminal market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,812.57 million, according to Technavio - download a sample!

Companies : 15+, Including BITEL Co. Ltd., Castles Technology Co. Ltd., CitiXsys Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ePaisa Services Pvt. Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Mswipe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NASPERS Ltd., NCR Corp., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., NGX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., Revel Systems Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and Company landscape; Company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) and End-user (Entertainment, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, and Others)

POS Terminals Market In India - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - BITEL Co. Ltd., Castles Technology Co. Ltd., CitiXsys Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ePaisa Services Pvt. Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Mswipe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NASPERS Ltd., NCR Corp., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., NGX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., Revel Systems Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA

POS Terminals Market In India – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growth in end-user demand for POS terminals is a key factor driving market growth. This increase is due to the growing demand for advanced payment solutions including industries as diverse as retail, healthcare, hospitality, warehousing, and distribution. Small Indian retailers are also adopting POS terminals for safe and easy payment. In addition, mobile POS leverages wireless devices such as phones and tablets to act as electronic terminals. This wireless configuration responds to customer preferences, which improves convenience. In addition, some POS providers provide products with advanced features. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

New product launches and technological upgrades of POS terminals is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges

The high operational and maintenance costs of POS terminals is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The POS terminals market in India report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

POS Terminals Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,812.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.36 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BITEL Co. Ltd., Castles Technology Co. Ltd., CitiXsys Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ePaisa Services Pvt. Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Mswipe Technologies Pvt. Ltd., NASPERS Ltd., NCR Corp., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., NGX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Razorpay Software Pvt. Ltd., Revel Systems Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

