POS Terminals Market Size in the Retail Sector to Grow by USD 1.11 Bn, Enhanced Functionality of POS to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector by Technology, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POS Terminals Market in the Retail Sector 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The enhanced functionality of POS is driving market growth. Merchants in the retail sector offer the latest-generation POS terminals to provide an interactive experience to consumers. Advanced POS terminals enable merchants to plan operational savings and efficiency and focus on customer-oriented campaigns. The POS terminals in the retail sector help in the establishment of loyalty programs for customers will result in the up-selling and cross-selling of products. These programs lead to a rising loyal customer base, resulting in customer retention. Therefore, the enhancement of POS functionality will fuel the growth of the global POS terminals market in the retail sector.

Market Challenge: There are no fixed merchant bases, which will challenge the POS terminals market in the retail sector during the forecast period. Vendors depend on customers or merchants that have very low switching costs and maintain few long-term relationships with their existing vendors. Moreover, at the time of replacement, it is not necessary for customers to choose the same vendor. This will increase the competition in the market, which can lead to price wars or consolidation. Vendors are expected to develop terminals that enable payments and secure transactions. Furthermore, developers need to obtain regional certification for specific applications. These factors will hinder the growth of companies that lack such certifications and standards.

Vendor Landscape

The POS terminals market in the retail sector is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors in this market are well-established. The probability of new vendors entering the market is low due to the presence of well-established players in the market. Vendors are adopting new technologies to gain a competitive edge. The key vendors have product categories and are working on emerging technologies such as contactless payments.

Market Segmentation

The POS terminals market in the retail sector report is segmented by technology (EMV and non-EMV), product (contact and contactless), end-user (supermarket, specialty store, hypermarket, gas stations, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the POS terminals market in the retail sector in APAC.

POS Terminals Market Scope in the Retail Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BBPOS Ltd., Block Inc., Cybernet Manufacturing Inc., Fiserv Inc., HP Inc., NBS Payment Solutions Inc., NCR Corp., NEC Corp., New POS Technology Ltd., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., Posiflex Technology Inc., Qashier Pte Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Touch Dynamic, UIC Payworld Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

